Report card: Offense vs. Oklahoma

I'm going to change up the look backs a little bit. We've done a month of one format and I want to see if this one works better, so instead of just PFF numbers with a little analysis, we're going to do more of a report card about each group so we can get a little more opinion in there.

QUARTERBACK

Drew Pyne gets a B+ from me. I'm grade on a curve. Pyne completed more than half his passes, including a great 6-for-7 for 86 yards and two touchdowns on intermediate passes (between 10-19 yards downfield) and half those intermediate completes were over the middle of the field. Considering anything farther than 5 yards wasn't something we'd really seen from Pyne this year and that's where he had the least success against Alabama, it was a great performance from him. It's not an A just because of how the whole passing game looked in the first half, but that seems to have been an International plan at this point, so a solid B+.

RUNNING BACKS

This group gets a C+ from me. Not an incredible performance from anyone in the running back room, but Oklahoma is among the best run defenses in the country and the best on the Tigers' schedule. Jamal Roberts looked good and had a couple of key runs. I've talked a few times about how much I like what I've seen from him this year and that continues to be true. I hope we get to see more of him the rest of the season. Nate Noel did fine, but still seems a bit limited after returning from a few-week injury. He did have a run of more than 10 yards, which Roberts didn't. It was good to see him back out there, I think as he continues to get back to full strength, he'll look much better than he did Saturday. Marcus Carroll didn't play great. His style of running just didn't play into the weaknesses in the Sooner defense. He'd been pretty good in Noel's absence recently, but he should be the third option going forward in my opinion.

PASS CATCHERS

Oh boy, what a game. I give the group an A-. The only reason it isn't a full A or A+ is because Brett Norfleet had two drops. Otherwise, pretty great day from the pass catchers. When there are only 14 completions to go around and 10 go to Luther Burden and Theo Wease, it's hard to have a lot of space for a bad day. But even just off the catches on the final offensive drive, I don't think I could give this group anything less than an A-.

OFFENSIVE LINE

I give this group an A-, too. Especially have to change over from Connor Tollison and Cayden Green midway through the game, the whole unit kept Pyne pretty clean with just one sack, three QB hits and five hurries. Mitchell Walters and Drake Heismeyer played very well in pass protection as replacements at left guard and center, respectively, while Armand Membou and Cam'Ron Johnson both player pretty well in both pass protection and run blocking. Marcus Bryant didn't have a great day, he was credited with the sack and two of the QB hits, but considering that's probably the best pass rush on the Tigers' schedule, I'm going to say the group handled it very well.

OVERALL

The whole offense together gets a B+. Look, I said we're grading on a curve. The offense put up 23 points with a backup quarterback against the best run defense and pass rush remaining on the schedule. That's a very good day. It wasn't perfect, the first half looked pretty bad, but I think the Tigers got about as much out of the offense as could be asked for Saturday.