Report Card: Offense vs. South Carolina

It's Tuesday, so let's take a final look back at Saturday's performance against South Carolina before we move on to looking forward at this week's game at Mississippi State. The first of our last two look backs is the report card for the offense.

QUARTERBACK

Brady Cook gets an A from me. He played well, extremely well for a guy coming off a throwing-wrist injury who was listed as doubtful for the full week. It was his second-best game of the year yards-wise at 237 through the air, behind only Boston College (264). It was his highest completion percentage (67.7 percent) against an SEC opponent. He hit a deep pass to Marquis Johnson for the first time this year when I was shocked he was able to put any force behind the ball, and the touchdown to Luther Burden was perfectly placed. Some of the throws weren't perfect and it was visible he was having trouble locking in the power/distances the first couple of drives working with the wrist and dealing with however much pain he was in, but that was a great, gutsy performance returning much earlier than expected from a tough injury. So he gets an A.

RUNNING BACK

Nate Noel absolutely gets an A+ from me. I really don't have anything bad to say about Noel's performance. He ran for 150 yards with 69 coming after contact, he had three rushes of more than 10 yards , including two of more than 15. He ran for nine first downs and averaged 5.6 yards per carry. Just a great performance as he was clearly healthy for the first time and had his best performance since before Missouri's first bye week all the way back in mid September. A+, easy.

PASS CATCHERS

This group gets another A. I think very highly of the offensive performance overall. Theo Wease had six catches for 85 yards, his best performance in both catches and yards since the game against Buffalo. Burden had eight catches for 69 yards, including the incredible touchdown at the end, that's the most catches he's had in a game this season and his most yards since the game against Texas A&M. Johnson had his first big catch of the year and eight total guys had at least one catch. There was only one drop credited to anyone and it was to Mekhi Miller. Along the lines of Cook's performance, just a very solid day from the group overall.

OFFENSIVE LINE

I'll give the group a B+. I thought they played pretty well against a fantastic South Carolina pass rush and run-stopping group, but eight hurries, a QB hit and a sack allowed isn't the best game and the running backs still had to get more than half their total yards after contact. Armand Membou had a very fun game to watch, he was enforcing his will on the right side, Cam'Ron Johnson played well in run blocking and fine in pass protection. I'm going to give Drake Heismeyer some grace since that was his first start at center, though he was credited with the QB hit and three hurries, which was the most on the team. Cayden Green didn't play great, he gave up two of the pressures and the coaching staff took him off the field for an important series, which is unusual. Marcus Bryant also played well on the left side, nothing bad to say about his performance. Mitch Walters was actually graded the highest by PFF in pass protection, which I really don't get since he played 12 total snaps and was credited with the lone sack, which I think would have been Cook falling on the fumble in the backfield on the Hail Mary attempt at the end of the first half, but Walters did also get blown up on another play.

OVERALL

A. That was the Tigers' third 30-point performance in conference play and the first that didn't involve overtime or a defensive touchdown. Considering a quarterback clearly still hurt and a starting running back who hadn't been fully healthy in weeks, coming out against one of the best defenses Missouri will end up facing this year and putting up 30 is a fantastic performance. The defensive version of this story will not be so kind.