Report: Dennis Gates is the frontrunner at Mizzou

It appears Missouri's search to replace Cuonzo Martin is nearing an end. Pete Thamel of ESPN tweeted that Cleveland State coach Dennis Gates has emerged as the front runner for the job.

Gates has been the head coach for Cleveland State for three years. The Vikings have gone 50-40 under Gates, but are 39-19 over the last two years. Cleveland State had gone 40-89 in four seasons before Gates arrived under Gary Waters and Dennis Felton.

Gates took the job in July of 2019, coming over from Leonard Hamilton's staff at Florida State. He had been in Tallahassee for eight seasons. Prior to Florida State, Gates had been an assistant at Cal and Northern Illinois.

Read our candidate profile of Gates for more in-depth information.

Sources have indicated to PowerMizzou.com that Missouri hopes to have a coaching hire finalized by the end of the weekend. That now looks almost certainly to be Dennis Gates.