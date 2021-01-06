PowerMizzou - Ryan Walters leaves Mizzou for Illinois

As he enters his second season, Eli Drinkwitz will be making his first replacement hire at Missouri. PowerMizzou.com has confirmed that Ryan Walters, the Tigers' defensive coordinator, is leaving for the same position on Bret Bielema's staff at Illinois. FootballScoop was first to report the news.

Walters has been at Mizzou for six seasons, originally hired as the safeties coach from Memphis when Barry Odom returned to Mizzou as the defensive coordinator in 2015. Following the 2017 season, Walters was promoted to defensive coordinator to replace DeMontie Cross. In his first season in charge, the Tiger defense improved by at least 20 spots in run defense, scoring defense and total defense. The 2019 defense was Walters' best in his four seasons at Mizzou. The Tigers held opponents to 19.4 points per game, 15th in the country. Mizzou was 31st against the run, 6th against the pass and 14th in total defense, despite losing star linebacker Cale Garrett in the fifth game of the season.