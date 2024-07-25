In this series, we’ll take a look at each of Mizzou’s returners this year, what worked for them during the 2023-24 season and what each of them can improve on. We begin the series with junior forward Aidan Shaw .

Offensively, Shaw’s role didn’t appear to change all that much, with head coach Dennis Gates almost exclusively using him as a dunker. He was, however, significantly more efficient, converting on 72.1% of his field goals and getting to the free throw line at a much higher clip. He was at his best when he got the ball going downhill, either running the floor in transition, cutting backdoor or rolling to the rim, which allowed him to leap over defenders for easy slams.

Shaw’s work in the weight room through his first full year of college began paying dividends last season. The 6-foot-8 forward came into college weighing just 185 pounds, but muscled up to 205 by the beginning of last year. Shaw maintained his vertical explosion thorugh the weight gain, resulting in him taking steps forward as both a rebounder and defender. The sophomore pulled down 3.8 boards and swatted 1.1 shots per game — more than doubling what he averaged as a freshman. In SEC play, he ranked 16th in the conference with a 9.6 offensive rebounding rate, ranked sixth with a 19.5% defensive rebounding rate and ranked ninth with a 4.9% block rate according to KenPom.

While Shaw’s increase in strength was promising, it still wasn’t enough to keep him from getting pushed around by some of the bulkier bigs in the conference. While he had nine games with at least two rejections, five of them came in non-conference play, including two five-block performances against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and South Carolina State, somewhat inflating his overall total. Chasing after blocks also occasionally led Shaw into foul trouble, as Shaw committed 5.3 fouls per 40 minutes, fouled out of three games and committed four in two others. And though he made strides as a rebounder, he was still a tad inconsistent — something that Gates often voiced his displeasure about.

The forward also regressed in some ways on the offensive end. Shaw was at least willing to pull up from distance when left open during the 2022-23 season, going 6-21 from the 3-point line. His confidence from outside dissipated last year, as he took just two triples all season. Opposing defenses took advantage, leaving him alone any time he stepped behind the arc to crowd the paint.

Shaw may have gotten to the free throw line more often, but he shot just 18-38 at the stripe. He also hasn’t shown much in the way of putting the ball on the floor, facilitating for his teammates or scoring with his back to the basket.

For the Overland Park, Kan. native to be more effective in his junior year, Shaw will need to continue adding strength, be better disciplined as a rim protector, use his athletic tools to clean the glass and add more layers to his offensive skillset that’ll allow him to more than just a one-dimensional player. Gates once said he believed Shaw would go down as one of Mizzou’s “all-time great players.” Shaw still has a long way to go to get there.