In this series, we’ll take a look at each of Mizzou’s returners this year, what worked for them during the 2023-24 season and what each of them can improve on. We continue the series with sophomore forward Trent Pierce.

2023-24 STATS

1.8 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 0.0 apg, 0.2 bpg, 0.3 spg 34.8 FG%, 17.2 3PT%, 16.7 FT%

BEST GAME: vs. ILLINOIS, DEC. 22

12 points, (5-9 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-2 FT), 4 rebounds, 1 block, 2 steals

WHAT WENT WELL

Pierce came into last year with a lot of offseason hype. Joining fellow freshmen Jordan Butler and Anthony Robinson II in a rookie class that ranked 25th nationally, Pierce received rave reviews throughout the summer from the team’s trainers and coaches, including head coach Dennis Gates himself. Pierce also had a standout performance during the Tigers’ trip to Jamaica, putting up 20 points and 10 rebounds in an intrasquad scrimmage. The 6-foot-10 forward turned in a few solid outings during the season. He was an influential part of the lineup that sparked Missouri’s 20-point comeback in a 70-68 road win over Minnesota, posting five points, two boards and an assist in nine minutes. He had eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, in five minutes against Seton Hall. He also put up a season-high 12 points in 20 minutes during a blowout loss to Illinois in the Braggin’ Rights game. Pierce did have an above-average defensive rebounding rate according to KenPom, pulling down 19.1% of boards available on that end while he was on the court. The issue was, he was rarely on the court for very long — Pierce never found a consistent role in the rotation, with an ear infection that required surgery keeping him sidelined for over a month complicating matters. He finished the season playing just 137 minutes total across 21 appearances, including three starts.

WHAT CAN IMPROVE