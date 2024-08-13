PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDVFRTBKQjlTJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Returning Tigers: Trent Pierce

Drew King • PowerMizzou
Basketball Writer
@drewking0222
In this series, we’ll take a look at each of Mizzou’s returners this year, what worked for them during the 2023-24 season and what each of them can improve on. We continue the series with sophomore forward Trent Pierce.

2023-24 STATS

1.8 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 0.0 apg, 0.2 bpg, 0.3 spg

34.8 FG%, 17.2 3PT%, 16.7 FT%

BEST GAME: vs. ILLINOIS, DEC. 22

12 points, (5-9 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-2 FT), 4 rebounds, 1 block, 2 steals

WHAT WENT WELL

Pierce came into last year with a lot of offseason hype. Joining fellow freshmen Jordan Butler and Anthony Robinson II in a rookie class that ranked 25th nationally, Pierce received rave reviews throughout the summer from the team’s trainers and coaches, including head coach Dennis Gates himself. Pierce also had a standout performance during the Tigers’ trip to Jamaica, putting up 20 points and 10 rebounds in an intrasquad scrimmage.

The 6-foot-10 forward turned in a few solid outings during the season. He was an influential part of the lineup that sparked Missouri’s 20-point comeback in a 70-68 road win over Minnesota, posting five points, two boards and an assist in nine minutes. He had eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, in five minutes against Seton Hall. He also put up a season-high 12 points in 20 minutes during a blowout loss to Illinois in the Braggin’ Rights game.

Pierce did have an above-average defensive rebounding rate according to KenPom, pulling down 19.1% of boards available on that end while he was on the court. The issue was, he was rarely on the court for very long — Pierce never found a consistent role in the rotation, with an ear infection that required surgery keeping him sidelined for over a month complicating matters. He finished the season playing just 137 minutes total across 21 appearances, including three starts.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaWdlcnMgYXJlIGJhY2sgd2l0aGluIHNpbmdsZSBkaWdpdHMgYWZ0 ZXIgdGhlIGZpcnN0IDMtcG9pbnRlciBvZiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3RyZW50cGllcmNlMjI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QHRyZW50cGllcmNlMjI8L2E+IGNhcmVlcjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9NSVo/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNNSVo8L2E+IPCfkK8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L2F4UUJqNmR4ZTQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9heFFCajZkeGU0PC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IE1penpvdSBIb29wcyAoQE1penpvdUhvb3BzKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01penpvdUhvb3BzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzI1 MzYwNTE3MDM4OTczMjQ1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVy IDE3LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Bbm90aGVyIG9uZSEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS90cmVudHBpZXJjZTIyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB0cmVudHBp ZXJjZTIyPC9hPiB0aGlzIHRpbWUgYXMgTWl6em91IGlzIGNyZWVwaW5nIGJh Y2sgaW4gdGhpcyBvbmU8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvTUlaP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j TUlaPC9hPiDwn5CvIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9PcUcwUEY3akNh Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vT3FHMFBGN2pDYTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBN aXp6b3UgSG9vcHMgKEBNaXp6b3VIb29wcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NaXp6b3VIb29wcy9zdGF0dXMvMTcyNTM2MTM0NTIxNjg4 NDg1NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxNywgMjAyMzwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

WHAT CAN IMPROVE

It became clear fairly early on in the year that expectations were set too high for Pierce. He flashed the potential to be an impact player in a few instances, but that was all it usually ever was — a flash. Gates described the freshman as more of a guard than a forward going into the year but Pierce hardly displayed any skills with the ball in his hands. He seldom put the ball on the floor, the assist he had in the Minnesota game was the only one recorded for the season and the vast majority of his shots came off the catch rather than off the dribble.

Pierce showed decent touch around the rim, making 64.7% of his 2-pointers, but was alarmingly inaccurate outside the paint, shooting 17.2% from deep (he made just three triples outside of the Seton Hall game) and a team-low 16.7% at the free throw line. And while he’s got good length for a forward, his thin frame didn’t let him make much of a difference defensively, as he committed 6.8 fouls per 40 minutes. Pierce had four fouls in five minutes against Seton Hall and fouled out in 18 minutes in the team’s regular season finale at LSU.

His ear infection undoubtedly threw a wrench into his development. Gates stated that he intended to give his freshmen more opportunities to play just before Pierce suffered the ailment. The head coach backed his words up by starting Butler in every game the rest of the season. Pierce, however, missed eight games and struggled to carve out regular minutes when he returned.

The Tulsa, Okla. native will need to hit the reset button this season, with expectations significantly lower heading into his sophomore year. However, his path to playing time appears more challenging, with incoming transfer forwards Mark Mitchell and Jacob Crews, freshman forward Marcus Allen and returning junior Aidan Shaw all competing for minutes. Pierce will have to make the most of the chances he gets.

