Returning Tigers: Trent Pierce
In this series, we’ll take a look at each of Mizzou’s returners this year, what worked for them during the 2023-24 season and what each of them can improve on. We continue the series with sophomore forward Trent Pierce.
2023-24 STATS
1.8 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 0.0 apg, 0.2 bpg, 0.3 spg
34.8 FG%, 17.2 3PT%, 16.7 FT%
BEST GAME: vs. ILLINOIS, DEC. 22
12 points, (5-9 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-2 FT), 4 rebounds, 1 block, 2 steals
WHAT WENT WELL
Pierce came into last year with a lot of offseason hype. Joining fellow freshmen Jordan Butler and Anthony Robinson II in a rookie class that ranked 25th nationally, Pierce received rave reviews throughout the summer from the team’s trainers and coaches, including head coach Dennis Gates himself. Pierce also had a standout performance during the Tigers’ trip to Jamaica, putting up 20 points and 10 rebounds in an intrasquad scrimmage.
The 6-foot-10 forward turned in a few solid outings during the season. He was an influential part of the lineup that sparked Missouri’s 20-point comeback in a 70-68 road win over Minnesota, posting five points, two boards and an assist in nine minutes. He had eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, in five minutes against Seton Hall. He also put up a season-high 12 points in 20 minutes during a blowout loss to Illinois in the Braggin’ Rights game.
Pierce did have an above-average defensive rebounding rate according to KenPom, pulling down 19.1% of boards available on that end while he was on the court. The issue was, he was rarely on the court for very long — Pierce never found a consistent role in the rotation, with an ear infection that required surgery keeping him sidelined for over a month complicating matters. He finished the season playing just 137 minutes total across 21 appearances, including three starts.
WHAT CAN IMPROVE
It became clear fairly early on in the year that expectations were set too high for Pierce. He flashed the potential to be an impact player in a few instances, but that was all it usually ever was — a flash. Gates described the freshman as more of a guard than a forward going into the year but Pierce hardly displayed any skills with the ball in his hands. He seldom put the ball on the floor, the assist he had in the Minnesota game was the only one recorded for the season and the vast majority of his shots came off the catch rather than off the dribble.
Pierce showed decent touch around the rim, making 64.7% of his 2-pointers, but was alarmingly inaccurate outside the paint, shooting 17.2% from deep (he made just three triples outside of the Seton Hall game) and a team-low 16.7% at the free throw line. And while he’s got good length for a forward, his thin frame didn’t let him make much of a difference defensively, as he committed 6.8 fouls per 40 minutes. Pierce had four fouls in five minutes against Seton Hall and fouled out in 18 minutes in the team’s regular season finale at LSU.
His ear infection undoubtedly threw a wrench into his development. Gates stated that he intended to give his freshmen more opportunities to play just before Pierce suffered the ailment. The head coach backed his words up by starting Butler in every game the rest of the season. Pierce, however, missed eight games and struggled to carve out regular minutes when he returned.
The Tulsa, Okla. native will need to hit the reset button this season, with expectations significantly lower heading into his sophomore year. However, his path to playing time appears more challenging, with incoming transfer forwards Mark Mitchell and Jacob Crews, freshman forward Marcus Allen and returning junior Aidan Shaw all competing for minutes. Pierce will have to make the most of the chances he gets.
