Rising 2022 Miss. OL picks up Mizzou offer
Ocean Springs (Miss.) offensive lineman Lucas Taylor is already off to a hot start in his recruiting process for a class of 2022 product. The rising freshman already has power five offers from Flor...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news