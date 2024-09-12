Rising 2025 TE target Dakotah Terrell takes in Missouri visit
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Missouri is still in search of tight end for their 2025 recruiting class and recently hosted Pocola (Okla.) talent Dakotah Terrell for a visit this past weekend for their win over Buffalo.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news