Rising DE Jaleel Johnson discusses new Mizzou offer
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
After landing a few offers from group of five programs since the new year, Putnam City (Okla.) North defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson broke through with his first power five offer from Missouri bac...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news