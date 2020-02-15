Rising KC linebacker recaps Missouri visit
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Lincoln College Prep (Mo.) is a program that has three talented defensive players that boast power five offers in the 2021 class, one of those is linebacker Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, who tallied 15...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news