News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-15 10:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Rising KC linebacker recaps Missouri visit

Sean Williams • PowerMizzou
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Lincoln College Prep (Mo.) is a program that has three talented defensive players that boast power five offers in the 2021 class, one of those is linebacker Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, who tallied 15...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}