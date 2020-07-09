PowerMizzou - Rivals Era all-Show-Me Team

Rivals Era all-Show-Me Team
We started ranking recruits in 2002. We now have nearly two full decades of data. During this time with no live sports, we decided to take a look back at the best team that could be put together from the state of Missouri. Today, we will simply list the top-ranked players from each position to fill out a roster of 22 players. Next week, we'll put a little subjectivity into it and select our own personal best of Missouri team over the same time frame.
NOTE: The last class we include here is the 2020 class because rankings could change for players in more recent classes.
NOTE: We added a kicker and two athletes, bringing our roster to 25 total players
NOTE: To break ties between players, we used the overall national ranking (if a 5.9 4-star was ranked the 40th best player in the country he got the nod over a 5.9 4-star ranked as the 50th best player in the country)
QUARTERBACK
RUNNING BACK
WIDE RECEIVER
TIGHT END
OFFENSIVE LINE
DEFENSIVE END
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
LINEBACKER
CORNERBACK
SAFETY
KICKER
ATHLETE
