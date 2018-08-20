Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-20 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals Rankings: Diving deeper into the state of Missouri

Sean Williams • PowerMizzou.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Rivals.com released their new updated rankings last week, which included new state rankings as well. PowerMizzou.com takes a closer look at the impact the Tigers could have among the Top 30 prospec...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}