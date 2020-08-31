Last week, Rivals.com released their updated 2021 rankings. PowerMizzou.com takes a closer look at the significant storylines involving Missouri commitments and targets.

MACON ENTERS FOUR-STAR STATUS:

- After a stellar showing at the Elite 11 Finals in Nashville, Tennessee back in July, the Missouri quarterback commit was upgraded to a 5.8, four-star prospect in the latest rankings release. Macon becomes the third Tigers' commitment to enter four-star status, joining Ben Davis (Ind.) defensive back Daylan Carnell and Lutheran North (Mo.) defensive end Travion Ford. MORE: EXAMINING TYLER MACON'S ELITE 11 PERFORMANCE

FORD SLIDES, BUT STILL IN RIVALS250:

- Missouri's highest-rated commitment slid a bit in the latest rankings update, but it was very minuscule in the total picture. Ford dropped just two spots and now finds himself No. 231 among the nation's 250 best prospects. MORE: MIZZOU KEEPS FORD AT HOME

TOP TARGET STILL AMONG RIVALS250:

- Like Ford, Montgomery found himself sliding in the latest rankings update, but only by three spots. The Indianapolis native is one of Missouri's top remaining targets and appears to be on the verge of committing at anytime with multiple FutureCasts pointing in the Tigers favor. MORE: MONTGOMERY CLOSE TO ANNOUNCING A DECISION

STATE RANKINGS EXTENDED TO 20:

ILLINOIS STATE RANKINGS: