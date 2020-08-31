Rivals Rankings Storylines
Last week, Rivals.com released their updated 2021 rankings. PowerMizzou.com takes a closer look at the significant storylines involving Missouri commitments and targets.
MACON ENTERS FOUR-STAR STATUS:
- After a stellar showing at the Elite 11 Finals in Nashville, Tennessee back in July, the Missouri quarterback commit was upgraded to a 5.8, four-star prospect in the latest rankings release. Macon becomes the third Tigers' commitment to enter four-star status, joining Ben Davis (Ind.) defensive back Daylan Carnell and Lutheran North (Mo.) defensive end Travion Ford.
FORD SLIDES, BUT STILL IN RIVALS250:
- Missouri's highest-rated commitment slid a bit in the latest rankings update, but it was very minuscule in the total picture. Ford dropped just two spots and now finds himself No. 231 among the nation's 250 best prospects.
TOP TARGET STILL AMONG RIVALS250:
- Like Ford, Montgomery found himself sliding in the latest rankings update, but only by three spots. The Indianapolis native is one of Missouri's top remaining targets and appears to be on the verge of committing at anytime with multiple FutureCasts pointing in the Tigers favor.
STATE RANKINGS EXTENDED TO 20:
- Not much movement among the top of the Missouri state rankings. However, previous state rankings featured a Top 15 within the Show Me State but the latest update extended that number to a Top 20. Featured among the additional five spots are Missouri commits Connor Tollison at No. 17 and Mekhi Wingo at No. 18.
MORE: TOLLISON TALKS SEASON OPENER / WINGO LEADING 2021 RECRUITING CHARGE
ILLINOIS STATE RANKINGS:
- With Macon's upgrade in the overall rankings, it coincides with a big leap in the latest Illinois state rankings where he jumped from No. 17 to No. 5 overall in the Land of Lincoln. Missouri wide receiver target Dominic Lovett, jumped up one spot and currently sets at No. 4 overall in Illinois.