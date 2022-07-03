After filling his initial roster at Mizzou with transfers, Dennis Gates has spent the summer focusing on the 2023 class and beyond. The Tigers' new coach has hosted his first few official visitors over the last month. One of those was Tulsa forward Trent Pierce, who was on campus last Monday and Tuesday for the fourth official visit of his recruiting process.

"It was the first time I’ve been up there," Pierce said. "I loved the visit. I loved the campus and the coaching staff."