Fresh off a big win over Kansas State, Missouri landed their first commitment of the 2025 class from Rivals250 defensive end Julian Marks , announcing his decision on Saturday night.

The four-star prospect out of St. Thomas Aquinas (Kan.) was recently at Mizzou for their win over Middle Tennessee State on September 9th.

"It almost feels like family," Marks said of his recent visit to Columbia.

Missouri extended an offer to Marks in November of last year for their home game against Kentucky.

Tigers defensive line coach Al Davis has played a big role throughout Marks' recruiting process.

"Coach (Al) Davis talked about how I would fit into their system and with my size, athleticism, and speed," Marks noted. "I could play everything."

The 6-foot-8, 275-pound prospect is rated the No. 1 prospect in the state of Kansas and had other notable offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Kansas State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, and others.

Marks is former high school teammates with current Missouri redshirt freshman defensive lineman, Jalen Marshall.