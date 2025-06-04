Rivals250 QB Teddy Jarrard details conversations leading to Mizzou offer

After watching the quarterback practice this spring, Missouri coach Sean Gleeson offered four-star Teddy Jarrard.
Let's continue looking at the best wins of Dennis Gates' time with the Missouri Tigers and move on to No. 8.
Showing poise through an injury, small forward Jaylan Mitchell has put himself in a positive light to evaluators.
Rivals takes a closer look at 10 recruitments in the state of Florida that have a different feel after weekend trips.
Even with Al Davis no longer in the picture, Class of 2026 four-star Danny Beale still has interest in Missouri.
After watching the quarterback practice this spring, Missouri coach Sean Gleeson offered four-star Teddy Jarrard.
Let's continue looking at the best wins of Dennis Gates' time with the Missouri Tigers and move on to No. 8.
Showing poise through an injury, small forward Jaylan Mitchell has put himself in a positive light to evaluators.