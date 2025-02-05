Rivals250 RB Favour Akih recaps first conversation with Mizzou staffer

A look back at all the Missouri sports from the past week, with links to games I covered and rundowns of ones I didn't.
Missouri jumped into the booming recruitment of four-star safety Kealan Jones with an offer in January.
Rivals.com updated the Rivals250 for the Class of 2026 on Monday.
Another big junior day weekend is now behind us and offers are being handed out like hotcakes across the country.
With the NCAA Contact Period closed, six targets recapped recent conversations with Missouri staffers.
A look back at all the Missouri sports from the past week, with links to games I covered and rundowns of ones I didn't.
Missouri jumped into the booming recruitment of four-star safety Kealan Jones with an offer in January.
Rivals.com updated the Rivals250 for the Class of 2026 on Monday.