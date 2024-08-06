- WR
Quick thoughts from what Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said during his Saturday afternoon presser.
LB coach D.J. Smith talks transfers, Newson talks improvement, & Flagg talks why he wanted to come to MU
Hear from Mizzou offensive lineman Armand Membou and running back Nate Noel after Friday's practice.
Join us for a conversation about Mizzou and the 2024 SEC season with Cole Cubelic.
We're narrowing down the list of candidates for the 2025 basketball class and 2026 football class.
