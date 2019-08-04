Robert Wooten is the latest Missouri commitment
The Missouri Tigers continued their summer recruiting surge on Sunday with the commitment of Stafford (Tex.) defensive end Robert Wooten.
"The coaches are seasoned and experienced, they know what they’re doing and they’re really building something up there," Wooten said of his commitment to Mizzou.
His relationship with defensive line coach Brick Haley also played an important factor in his recruiting process.
"Coach Haley is my guy he’s a real straight forward man and he’s about business but wants to make sure you feel comfortable and at home," he explained.
"I’ll be playing defensive end, I don't know if I’ll be standing up or not, but I can do both."
The three-star prospect took an official visit to Missouri back on June 7th, then briefly was committed to Arizona after an official visit there before the recent dead period. SMU and Texas Tech were other schools in the mix.
Wooten becomes Missouri's 13th commitment and third defensive lineman to join the class - joining Kevon Billingsley of East St. Louis (Ill.) and Cooper Davis of Viera (Fla.).
Missouri is expected to take two to three more defensive lineman in it's 2020 class.
Committed to.... 🖤 pic.twitter.com/wEMQ7pjqLT— RobertWooten ¹⁵ (@Robjayy15) August 4, 2019