The Missouri Tigers continued their summer recruiting surge on Sunday with the commitment of Stafford (Tex.) defensive end Robert Wooten.

"The coaches are seasoned and experienced, they know what they’re doing and they’re really building something up there," Wooten said of his commitment to Mizzou.

His relationship with defensive line coach Brick Haley also played an important factor in his recruiting process.

"Coach Haley is my guy he’s a real straight forward man and he’s about business but wants to make sure you feel comfortable and at home," he explained.

"I’ll be playing defensive end, I don't know if I’ll be standing up or not, but I can do both."

