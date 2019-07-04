"I just felt it was home," Norris said of his decision. "I grew up going to the games. I was always a fan. My mom went to Mizzou. It's five minutes down the road and I get to stay close to my family and they can come to the games. I don't know what's better than that."

The Missouri Tigers picked up their 12th overall commitment in the 2020 recruiting class on Thursday in Rock Bridge (Mo.) linebacker Will Norris .

Norris has been in contact with the Missouri staff for a while with inside linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves recently becoming the main point main in the 6-foot-2, 228-pound prospect's recruiting process.



Hargreaves was the first to receive the news of Norris' commitment over the weekend.

"I talked to Coach (Vernon) Hargreaves first. I gave him a call. He just got back from San Diego. He was excited. He said it was a nice welcome home gift. "

The Columbia native detailed how his relationship with Hargreaves has progressed since receiving his offer from the Tigers back in the spring.

"It started on that junior day (in March)," Norris noted. "There was only two linebackers there, so it was very individualized, one-on-one with me and my mom and Coach Hargreaves. I got offered the next week and ever since then, he's been texting me every week, we talk on the phone sometimes, he came by the school twice during the spring. We've built a great relationship since then and I feel very confident in my decision."

Norris chose the Tigers over the likes of Army, Kansas, Ball State, Air Force, Dartmouth, Eastern Illinois, and Missouri State.

He becomes the sixth in-state commitment for the Tigers, joining Chaminade (Mo.) quarterback Brady Cook, Francis-Howell (Mo.) offensive lineman Drake Heismeyer, Kirkwood (Mo.) wide receiver Jay Maclin, Mehlville (Mo.) offensive tackle Mitchell Walters, and Lutheran North (Mo.) linebacker Antonio Doyle.