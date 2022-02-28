Rounding up the latest Missouri offers - Feb. 28th
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
A nice mixture of new offers distributed throughout the 2023, 2024, and 2025 classes this past week for Missouri's coaching staff.PowerMizzou.com takes a snapshot of each new Missouri target below.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news