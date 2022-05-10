Rounding up the latest Mizzou offers - May 10th
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Missouri coaches were still out on the road evaluating talent this past week and extended 14 new offers throughout the 2023, 2024, and 2025 classes.Among the new targets in the 2023 class, Olathe S...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news