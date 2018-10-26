After rating last month's official visit to Missouri a 10 out of 10, Duncanville (Tex.) safety Stacy Brown has announced his commitment to the Tigers. For Missouri, Brown becomes the team's fourth pledge from the state of Texas and the 15th overall in the 2019 recruiting class.

"Their players are real cool. The fan base is crazy. They really support their team. The coaches are real cool," Brown told PowerMizzou.com after his official visit in September. "I met with Coach (Barry) Odom, the head coach. I also met the other Coach (Brian) Odom and some of the other coaches that I already knew. It was real open, cool, and I felt a lot of love."

Brown initially received an offer from Missouri back in January from tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley and has since been communicating with defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and head coach Barry Odom throughout.

The coaching staff likes the 6-foot-2, 187-pound prospect as a safety that can also play nickel within their defense.

Brown joins a secondary class for Missouri that also includes the likes of Martez Manuel, Chris Shearin, and Ishmael Burdine.