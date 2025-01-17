Said and unsaid: Dennis Gates' Jan. 17 press conference

Here are some of his quotes I found most telling and what I think went unsaid.

What Gates said: “We try not to look too far behind and stay in the moment. And when it comes down to that game … part of the excitement, you have to get back to square one. And we were able to do that and use our templates, or practice plans and mentality after the kansas game. And I thought our guys showed in practice and the focus that they had the ability to stay humble, so to speak.”

What went unsaid: This matchup is a big opportunity for a let-down performance. Like after the Border War, the excitement just isn’t going to be the same.

Though, with students returning this weekend and classes getting back in session on Tuesday, I expect the energy inside Mizzou Arena to be high again.

It seemed as if the students and other fans didn’t really buy in after the Border War win, which was reasonable just because the upcoming schedule was still full of cupcakes, I get it. I wouldn’t want to go to those games either if I didn’t have to, though I showed up to most of them when Oklahoma State played a bunch of nobodies during my time as a student.

But after the first 3-1 SEC start in program history and a win on the road against a top-5 team, I would hope fans have fully bought into what this year’s team is capable of. Plus it’s Arkansas and not LIU as the upcoming matchup.

I’ve talked myself into thinking the energy in the arena should actually be about as high as its been this year, but Arkansas will be about as desperate for a win as any opponent Mizzou will face this season.

Keeping the focus moving forward instead of on what has already been accomplished will be huge.