Said and unsaid: Dennis Gates' Jan. 17 press conference

Missouri basketball coach Dennis Gates held a press conference Friday ahead of the Tigers’ matchup with Arkansas.
Here are some of his quotes I found most telling and what I think went unsaid.
When asked about how the Florida win helps the team's resume
What Gates said: “We try not to look too far behind and stay in the moment. And when it comes down to that game … part of the excitement, you have to get back to square one. And we were able to do that and use our templates, or practice plans and mentality after the kansas game. And I thought our guys showed in practice and the focus that they had the ability to stay humble, so to speak.”
What went unsaid: This matchup is a big opportunity for a let-down performance. Like after the Border War, the excitement just isn’t going to be the same.
Though, with students returning this weekend and classes getting back in session on Tuesday, I expect the energy inside Mizzou Arena to be high again.
It seemed as if the students and other fans didn’t really buy in after the Border War win, which was reasonable just because the upcoming schedule was still full of cupcakes, I get it. I wouldn’t want to go to those games either if I didn’t have to, though I showed up to most of them when Oklahoma State played a bunch of nobodies during my time as a student.
But after the first 3-1 SEC start in program history and a win on the road against a top-5 team, I would hope fans have fully bought into what this year’s team is capable of. Plus it’s Arkansas and not LIU as the upcoming matchup.
I’ve talked myself into thinking the energy in the arena should actually be about as high as its been this year, but Arkansas will be about as desperate for a win as any opponent Mizzou will face this season.
Keeping the focus moving forward instead of on what has already been accomplished will be huge.
When asked about intentionally recruiting size for this year's roster
What Gates said: “I think when you look at the size, it has to be versatile. And I think we’ve addressed the versatility, the one thing I would say is the improvement of our players, right? … Josh Gray has size, Peyton Marshall has size, those guys, Mark Mitchell, those guys do a great job. But from top-to-bottom, pound-for-pound, I think our team has size at every position.”
What went unsaid: Ya, the Tigers are a pretty big team now, which just feels so weird after the first two teams that Gates put together in Columbia. Even without Gray in the starting lineup, they have starting guards at 6-foot-3, 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-5, Mitchell at 6-9 and Pierce at 6-10.
The Tigers have had multiple of the tallest players on the court at the start of two of their past three games, though LSU and Vanderbilt are a bit undersized. They were either the same size or taller at every position against Florida.
It’s helped a lot, but like we’ve talked about before, just because Pierce is 6-10 doesn’t mean he doesn’t have that versatility Gates appreciates so much. Same with Mitchell.
It allows the team to play multiple different styles while still being able to hold up on defense and has been a huge advantage for this year's team.
When asked about Arkansas
What Gates said: “Well, every game is a challenge in this league, every single game. And to my knowledge, regardless of record, a top-25 team is coming in our building. … I’m not looking at it any other way.”
What went unsaid: OK, I get it.
You have to view every upcoming opponent as the best opponent on your schedule and take every game as seriously as any other. And I already talked about this being an opportunity for a let-down game.
I get it.
But do we need to keep saying every team is a top-25 team or Eastern Washington is the best however-many win team in the country or every SEC team could go to the Final Four?
It just gets a little old hearing it about every opponent. I understand and agree with the sentiment, but there are other ways to say it.
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription.
Talk about this story in the story thread and discuss so much more in The Tiger Walk.
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines.