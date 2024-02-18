Missouri quarterback Sam Horn will miss the next 12-15 months after undergoing Tommy John surgery to replace a torn UCL, a source tells PowerMizzou.

Horn, who also is a pitcher for the baseball team, will miss all of the football and baseball seasons.

Last year for baseball, Horn pitched 4.1 innings, had six strikeouts, allowed three hits and three walks in two games played with a 1-0 record before a forearm strain sidelined him for the rest of the season and limited him in spring football.

His fastball was also clocked at 98 mph.

For football, he competed with Brady Cook through Week 1 of the 2023 season for the starting quarterback spots and appeared in three games, completing 3-of-6 passes for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Horn was slated to enter spring ball this year as QB2.

The injury now leaves the Tigers with two scholarship quarterbacks in Cook and three-star signee Aidan Glover. So, the Tigers are almost certainly going to be looking in the portal for a backup quarterback.