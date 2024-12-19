Sam Horn's recovery progress

Missouri quarterback Sam Horn is about 11 months out from Tommy John surgery to fix the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing arm that was injured during baseball practice before the start of the 2024 baseball season.

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said Horn is progressing as planned and the recovery process has gone exactly to plan.

“He had a follow up after the first week in December, which was the first opportunity that he had to begin throwing a football,” Drinkwitz said. “He went to a well-renowned surgeon who does … Tommy John surgery. We followed that breakdown, or that rehab to a T between Zach Parker, our trainer, the baseball trainer. We were adamant, we did it right.”

Drinkwitz said Horn was present throughout the football season going to meeting and practices, and he was seen numerous times before late-season football games throwing passes, but he was not able to fully participate in practice at any point this year.

“He’s now in the rehab phase where he can throw a little bit, but he’s not medically clear to fully participate in practice,” Drinkwitz said. “... He has been able to ramp up his throwing and we like everything we’ve seen so far.”

The biggest question left then was whether Horn planned to continue playing for Missouri’s baseball team in the spring, which Drinkwitz said he does

“He’s planning on doing both, which is why he signed here,” Drinkwitz said. “So Coach (Kerrick) Jackson and I have a great relationship and we’ve worked out a plan .. we’ve got a plan in place that allows him to be fully involved in baseball when it’s time for baseball, but also in spring ball.”

So expect the first sighting of Horn competing for Mizzou to come this spring when he takes the mound for the baseball team, then competes for the starting quarterback spot through spring football and into summer practices.