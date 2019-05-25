We are exactly 14 weeks away from the start of the Missouri football season, and while there is still a lot that needs to happen between now and the Tigers’ season-opener (such as clearing up whether the team will be allowed to play in the postseason this year), it’s never too early to start taking a look at the schedule. In this series, we will go game-by-game and break down each opponent on the slate over the next six weeks. We start with Wyoming, which will host Missouri to kick off the season on Aug. 31.

Craig Bohl is entering his sixth season as Wyoming's head coach. (USA Today Sports)

2018 season

Record: 6-6 Against Missouri: Lost 40-13 at Faurot Field in Week Three Key losses: RB Nico Evans, TE Austin Fort, WR James Price, G Kaden Jackson, DL Carl Granderson, DL Youhanna Ghaifan, S Andrew Wingard, S Marcus Epps Key returners: QB Sean Chambers, WR Austin Conway, C Keegan Cryder, LB Logan Wilson, S Alijah Halliburton, CB Antonio Hull

Quick look

After a strong 2017 campaign, Wyoming struggled to replace NFL-bound starting quarterback Josh Allen early last season and got off to a slow start. The Cowboys won just two of their first eight games, one of which came against FCS school Wofford. Wyoming got outgained 601 total yards to 248 in an early-season beatdown at the hands of Missouri. The Cowboys switched quarterbacks from Tyler Vander Waal to Sean Chambers during the second half of the season, and the move paid off. The Cowboys finished the year on a four-game winning streak. Chambers rushed for more than 100 yards in each of his first three starts before getting injured in the penultimate game of the year against Air Force. Chambers will be part of a Wyoming offense that wants to run the ball early and often. Last season, Wyoming ranked No. 39 nationally in rushing offense, averaging 199.4 yards per game on the ground. Meanwhile, the Cowboys ranked No. 125 in passing, throwing for just over 131 yards per game. Wyoming will compliment its physical running offense with what should be another stout defense, although replacing a couple starting defensive lineman and defensive backs could be a challenge. Last year, Wyoming ranked No. 19 nationally in total defense. It was well-rounded, too, coming in at No. 25 against the run and No. 32 against the pass.

Players to watch

1. Sean Chambers, QB As mentioned above, the freshman provided Wyoming a much-needed jolt when he entered the lineup last season. He has apparently healed quickly from a broken leg suffered toward the end of the season, as head coach Craig Bohl has already named Chambers the starting quarterback for the Cowboys. Calling him a dual-threat quarterback almost seems disingenuous, since Chambers ran far more often than he passed in his four games of action last season. He rushed for 329 yards on 59 attempts while completing 15 of 25 passes for 266 yards. That said, he didn’t put the ball in harm’s way as a passer, throwing three touchdowns and no interceptions on the season. Chambers will likely need to provide enough of a passing threat to keep Missouri’s defense honest if the Cowboys hope to move the ball against the Tigers’ defensive front. 2. Logan Wilson, LB All eyes will be on Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant for his debut with the Missouri, including those of Wyoming middle linebacker Wilson. Wilson led Wyoming with 99 total tackles a season ago, and Pro Football Focus graded him as the Cowboys’ best defensive player. He will spearhead the effort to slow down Bryant and the rest of Missouri’s potent running game.

Wyoming middle linebacker Logan Wilson will be key in the Cowboys' effort to stop Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant. (Jordan Kodner)

3. The offensive line Wyoming’s offense depends on successfully running the ball and controlling the clock. Last season, Missouri made doing so very difficult on its opponents, ranking No. 22 nationally in rushing defense. While the Tigers have lost both starting defensive tackles from last season’s unit, stopping the run still figures to be a strength. If Wyoming is going to have any chance to pull off an upset, its offensive line must consistently win its battle against Missouri’s defensive line.

Summary

Anything can happen in a season-opener, especially a road game that will be played more than 2,000 feet above sea level. However, on paper, this appears to be a favorable matchup for Missouri. With Jordan Elliott and Kobie Whiteside stepping in for Terry Beckner Jr. and Walter Palmore, the Tigers should still be equipped to handle Wyoming’s running game. The secondary and pass rush, bigger question marks, shouldn’t be at risk of being exposed. Plus, while Wyoming’s defense largely stifled lesser competition, Missouri moved the ball with ease in the two teams’ matchup a season ago, rushing for 203 yards as a team and throwing for 398. Expect the Tigers to be favored by double digits.

