Scouting report: Arkansas

Here’s a glance at Arkansas and what Missouri will face at 2:30 p.m. Saturday for Senior Day at Faurot Field.

Arkansas ended a two-game losing streak by exiting conference play to beat Louisiana Tech 35-14 last week. The Razorbacks’ last SEC win came on Oct. 26 at Mississippi State 58-25.

The Tigers are coming off a dominant win against Mississippi State for Missouri’s first SEC road win of the season.

The Missouri Tigers (8-3, 4-3 SEC) finish the regular season with a rivalry matchup against Arkansas (6-5, 3-4).

The teams met five times before that, with Missouri winning the first game 11-0 on Nov. 10, 1906 in Columbia.

The teams have played every year since 2014 with the Tigers winning 8-of-10 since it became a conference matchup.

The most recent matchup was a 48-14 Missouri win in Fayetteville, Ark. last season and the Tigers have won the past two. Arkansas’ most recent win in the series was Nov. 26, 2021, when the Razorbacks won 34-17 in Fayetteville.

The Tigers and Razorbacks have met 15 times with Missouri winning 11.

OFFENSE

Taylen Green, QB

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound junior quarterback has done a fine job taking over the Razorback offense after transferring from Boise State, though I’m sure he wishes Ashton Jeanty had come with him. Thank goodness he didn’t.

Green has completed 198-of-325 (60.9 percent) of his passes this season for 2,584 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

His best game this season came against Mississippi State when he completed 23-of-29 (79.3 percent) for 314 yards, five touchdowns and an interception.

He also had a 26-of-45 (57.8 percent) game for 416 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a two-overtime win against Oklahoma State in Week 2.

His worst game came against Auburn when he completed just 12-of-27 (44.4 percent) of his passes for 151 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He was sacked three times against OSU, UAB, Auburn, Texas A&M and LSU, and was sacked five times against Ole Miss and six times against Texas.

He was a major rushing threat early in the season with games of 88, 61, 96 and 80 yards with four touchdowns on the ground in the first four games. But since then he has just 143 yards and three touchdowns in seven games and was held to negative rushing yards in three of those performances.

Auburn was his only two-interception game, but he has one in more games than not, with one each against OSU, UAB, Texas A&M, LSU, Mississippi State, Texas and LA Tech.





Ja’Quinden Jackson, RB

The 6-2, 233-pound senior running back is the only rusher on the team with more than 500 yards and the only running back with more than 330.

In nine games this year, he has amassed 703 yards and 12 touchdowns to go with 11 catches for 125 yards as a pass catcher.

He was much more effective early in the season with a performance of 101 yards and two touchdowns against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 149 yards and three touchdowns against OSU and 147 yards and a touchdown against UAB. He then put up 75 yards and two touchdowns against Auburn.

Since then, he hasn’t reached 60 yards or two scores in a game.

His best performance since his first four games was 57 yards and a touchdown against Tennessee, while he was held to just 26 yards on five carries against LSU because of an ankle injury suffered against Tennessee and re-aggravated against LSU.

He had 55 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown last week.

Fumbles have not been an issue for Jackson. He’s put the ball on the ground twice and lost one against OSU.





Andrew Armstrong, WR

The 6-4, 202-pound senior has about a third of the Razorbacks’ total receiving yards this year with 1,012 on 69 catches. The next highest receiver is Isaiah Sategna with 485 yards on 36 catches. Both have one receiving touchdown this year.

Armstrong has four games with more than 100 yards this season, led by a 10-catch, 164-yard performance against OSU.

He also had eight catches for 137 against UAB, nine catches for 132 against Tennessee and six catches for 135 against Ole Miss.

His lone touchdown came in a seven-catch, 94-yard performance against LSU.

His worst game was five catches for 47 yards against Auburn, so expect a lot of passes going his way Saturday.





DEFENSE

Xavian Sorey Jr., LB

The 6-3, 225-pound junior has become a leader on the Razorback defense in his first year after transferring from Georgia.

He leads Arkansas with 84 total tackles to go with two sacks and an interception.

He had 13 tackles against Ole Miss and OSU, as well as 11 against Mississippi State, which is also when he had his interception.

His worst game was two tackles against Auburn.





Landon Jackson, DL

The 6-7, 280-pound senior has stepped up his play this year, matching his career high of 6.5 sacks with a game left to go with 44 total tackles, also a career high.

He has one forced fumble and a fumble recovery to go with three passes defended.

He leads the Razorback pass rush with his sack total, helping the team that has produced 24 total this season.

His best game came against Texas A&M when he had eight tackles and two sacks. His forced fumble and fumble recovery came against Mississippi State when he also had a sack and three tackles.





TJ Metcalf, DB

The 6-1, 200-pound sophomore leads the Razorbacks with three interceptions and seven batted passes.

He’s totaled 50 tackles this season with one forced fumble against Auburn.

His interceptions came against UAB and Auburn, with two against the Tigers.