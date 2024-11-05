Scouting report: Oklahoma

The Missouri Tigers are coming off their bye week and entering the final third of the season as they host Oklahoma .

Here’s a glance at Oklahoma and what Missouri will see at 6:45 p.m. central time Saturday.

They ended a three-game losing streak Saturday with a 59-14 win against Maine , but their lone conference win of the season came Sept. 28 when they beat Auburn 27-21.

The Sooners (5-4, 1-4 SEC) have had a rough first season after transitioning into the SEC.

Missouri’s last win in the series was a 36-27 victory on Oct. 23, 2010 in Columbia.

Oklahoma leads the all-time series 67-24-5, but has a 32-4 lead since 1970.

This will be the first matchup between the programs since Missouri joined the SEC with Oklahoma winning the most recent matchup 38-28 on Sept. 24, 2011.

OFFENSE





Jackson Arnold, Michael Hawkins Jr, QBs

Oklahoma has switched between 6-foot, 1-inch, 210-pound sophomore Jackson Arnold and 6-1, 196-pound freshman Michael Hawkins Jr.

Arnold has played in seven of the team’s nine games. He entered the season as the starter and has been again the past three weeks.

Arnold has completed 116-of-190 (61.1 percent) of his passes for 1,165 yards and 12 touchdowns with three interceptions.

He really struggled against Tennessee in Week 4, a 7-of-16 performance for 54 yards and an interception leading to the benching.

Since returning to the field, he is 55-of-88 (62.5 percent) for 627 yards and five touchdowns against South Carolina, Ole Miss and Maine.

Arnold also presents a bit of a rushing threat, totaling 202 yards and three touchdowns on 91 attempts this season.

Hawkins has played in six games this season, taking over the starting spot for matchups against Auburn, Texas and South Carolina before being benched amid a 3-of-5 performance for 18 yards and two interceptions against the Gamecocks.

Hawkins has completed 48-of-77 (62.3 percent) of his passes for 536 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. The freshman also has 143 rushing yards and a touchdown on 52 attempts.

Expect Arnold as the starter, but both could see the field if he struggles early.





Jovantae Barnes, RB

The 6-0, 207-pound junior has taken over the starting job since Week 4 after playing sparingly the first three games the first three games and through his first two years in Norman, Oklahoma.

He has 577 yards on 122 attempts (4.7 yards per carry) this season and has averaged more than 20 attempts per game the past five games. He has scored five touchdowns with one fumble.

Those numbers are helped by a 203-yard, three-touchdown performance last week against Maine.

If you remove that game and Tulane and Temple, the easy games on Oklahoma’s schedule, he has 288 yards on 85 carries (3.39 per carry) with two touchdowns and a fumble.

He has been spelled in the backfield by Taylor Tatum a 5-10, 206-pound freshman, who has 239 yards on 43 carries (5.6 per attempt) with three touchdowns, but he has averaged only 3.8 carries per game against the Sooners’ better opponents.





J.J. Hester, Bauer Sharp, Brenen Thompson, WRs

The Sooners don’t have any one receiver doing a majority of the damage in the passing game.

Hardy, a 6-4, 203-pound redshirt senior has 13 catches for 265 yards and a touchdown. Sharp, a 6-4, 243-pound redshirt junior tight end, leads the team with 34 catches for 256 yards and two touchdowns. Thompson, a 5-9, 168-pound junior, has 209 yards and two touchdowns on 17 catches.

Deion Burks, a 5-9, 194-pound redshirt junior has 26 catches for 201 yards and three touchdowns in just four games played, but hasn’t played since Week 4 because of a soft tissue injury. Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said he was hopeful Burks and receiver Jalil Farooq, who was hurt on the first series of the season, could be back soon.





DEFENSE





Danny Stutsman, LB

The 6-4, 243-pound senior by far leads the Sooners in tackles with 77.0 to go with 7.5 tackles for loss and one sack. He also has three QB hits. His tackle total has him tied for 17th in the country.

He recorded 16 total tackles against South Carolina and 15 against Houston.





Billy Bowman, S

The 5-10, 194-pound senior safety leads the Sooner defense in snaps played and has brought down a team-high two interceptions.

He also has one quarterback hit and a hurry in just three pash rush attempts, while totaled 37 tackles.





R Mason Thomas, Edge

The 6-2, 243-pound edge rusher leads the Sooners with six sacks, which places him in a tie for 21st in the country.

He has 15 total tackles, with a co-team high 7.5 for loss to go with seven quarterback hits, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.