Scouting report: Oklahoma

in other news
Class of 2025 four-star Joshua Lewis decommits from Mizzou
Strongside defensive end Joshua Lewis pledged to Missouri in April.
Season glance: The women's games 28-29
As we near the end of the season in my predictions, here are the Tigers' matchups with Kentucky and Ole Miss.
Three-star safety James Dunnigan Jr. receives first SEC offer from Mizzou
Class of 2026 defensive back James Dunnigan Jr. visited Missouri on Sept. 21.
A look ahead: The final third of the season
After taking a look back this morning, let’s take a look ahead at what’s to come in the final third of the season.
Mizzou offers rising WR Baron Marshall, brother of Tigers defensive tackle
Class of 2028 wide receiver Baron Marshall scheduled a visit to Missouri for Nov. 9.
in other news
Class of 2025 four-star Joshua Lewis decommits from Mizzou
Strongside defensive end Joshua Lewis pledged to Missouri in April.
Season glance: The women's games 28-29
As we near the end of the season in my predictions, here are the Tigers' matchups with Kentucky and Ole Miss.
Three-star safety James Dunnigan Jr. receives first SEC offer from Mizzou
Class of 2026 defensive back James Dunnigan Jr. visited Missouri on Sept. 21.
The Missouri Tigers are coming off their bye week and entering the final third of the season as they host Oklahoma.
The Sooners (5-4, 1-4 SEC) have had a rough first season after transitioning into the SEC.
They ended a three-game losing streak Saturday with a 59-14 win against Maine, but their lone conference win of the season came Sept. 28 when they beat Auburn 27-21.
Missouri opened as a four-point favorite according to Circa Sports.
Here’s a glance at Oklahoma and what Missouri will see at 6:45 p.m. central time Saturday.
GAME INFO
When: 6:45 p.m. CT, Saturday
Where: Faurot Field
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
SERIES HISTORY
This will be the first matchup between the programs since Missouri joined the SEC with Oklahoma winning the most recent matchup 38-28 on Sept. 24, 2011.
Oklahoma leads the all-time series 67-24-5, but has a 32-4 lead since 1970.
Missouri’s last win in the series was a 36-27 victory on Oct. 23, 2010 in Columbia.
OKLAHOMA STATS
Scoring offense: 25.33 (tied No. 88)
Scoring defense: 21.00 (tied No. 30)
Rushing offense: 145.9 (No. 82)
Rushing defense: 106.1 (No. 17)
Passing offense: 188.67 (No. 109)
Passing defense: 217.44 (No. 66)
KEY PLAYERS
OFFENSE
Jackson Arnold, Michael Hawkins Jr, QBs
Oklahoma has switched between 6-foot, 1-inch, 210-pound sophomore Jackson Arnold and 6-1, 196-pound freshman Michael Hawkins Jr.
Arnold has played in seven of the team’s nine games. He entered the season as the starter and has been again the past three weeks.
Arnold has completed 116-of-190 (61.1 percent) of his passes for 1,165 yards and 12 touchdowns with three interceptions.
He really struggled against Tennessee in Week 4, a 7-of-16 performance for 54 yards and an interception leading to the benching.
Since returning to the field, he is 55-of-88 (62.5 percent) for 627 yards and five touchdowns against South Carolina, Ole Miss and Maine.
Arnold also presents a bit of a rushing threat, totaling 202 yards and three touchdowns on 91 attempts this season.
Hawkins has played in six games this season, taking over the starting spot for matchups against Auburn, Texas and South Carolina before being benched amid a 3-of-5 performance for 18 yards and two interceptions against the Gamecocks.
Hawkins has completed 48-of-77 (62.3 percent) of his passes for 536 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. The freshman also has 143 rushing yards and a touchdown on 52 attempts.
Expect Arnold as the starter, but both could see the field if he struggles early.
Jovantae Barnes, RB
The 6-0, 207-pound junior has taken over the starting job since Week 4 after playing sparingly the first three games the first three games and through his first two years in Norman, Oklahoma.
He has 577 yards on 122 attempts (4.7 yards per carry) this season and has averaged more than 20 attempts per game the past five games. He has scored five touchdowns with one fumble.
Those numbers are helped by a 203-yard, three-touchdown performance last week against Maine.
If you remove that game and Tulane and Temple, the easy games on Oklahoma’s schedule, he has 288 yards on 85 carries (3.39 per carry) with two touchdowns and a fumble.
He has been spelled in the backfield by Taylor Tatum a 5-10, 206-pound freshman, who has 239 yards on 43 carries (5.6 per attempt) with three touchdowns, but he has averaged only 3.8 carries per game against the Sooners’ better opponents.
J.J. Hester, Bauer Sharp, Brenen Thompson, WRs
The Sooners don’t have any one receiver doing a majority of the damage in the passing game.
Hardy, a 6-4, 203-pound redshirt senior has 13 catches for 265 yards and a touchdown. Sharp, a 6-4, 243-pound redshirt junior tight end, leads the team with 34 catches for 256 yards and two touchdowns. Thompson, a 5-9, 168-pound junior, has 209 yards and two touchdowns on 17 catches.
Deion Burks, a 5-9, 194-pound redshirt junior has 26 catches for 201 yards and three touchdowns in just four games played, but hasn’t played since Week 4 because of a soft tissue injury. Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said he was hopeful Burks and receiver Jalil Farooq, who was hurt on the first series of the season, could be back soon.
DEFENSE
Danny Stutsman, LB
The 6-4, 243-pound senior by far leads the Sooners in tackles with 77.0 to go with 7.5 tackles for loss and one sack. He also has three QB hits. His tackle total has him tied for 17th in the country.
He recorded 16 total tackles against South Carolina and 15 against Houston.
Billy Bowman, S
The 5-10, 194-pound senior safety leads the Sooner defense in snaps played and has brought down a team-high two interceptions.
He also has one quarterback hit and a hurry in just three pash rush attempts, while totaled 37 tackles.
R Mason Thomas, Edge
The 6-2, 243-pound edge rusher leads the Sooners with six sacks, which places him in a tie for 21st in the country.
He has 15 total tackles, with a co-team high 7.5 for loss to go with seven quarterback hits, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
KEY MATCHUPS
Missouri rush offense vs. Oklahoma rush defense
With quarterback Brady Cook likely not playing for Missouri, the Tigers are going to have to rely on the run game against a team that has done a better job of stopping the run than any other opponent on the Tigers’ schedule.
Missouri averages 171.6 rushing yards per game coming in, so it will be strength vs. strength in the matchup.
Bad timing for the Tigers to have a downgrade in the passing offense going against a team that has struggled against it.
Missouri’s defense vs. mistakes
The Tigers have not done a great job of capitalizing on mistakes.
The Missouri defense has been very good at getting teams off the field, but has only five interceptions and three fumble recoveries this year with only one interception and two fumble recoveries since the start of conference play.
And the interception and one of the fumble recoveries came against UMass.
The Tiger defense needs to take advantage when opportunities to steal a possession arise against a team that has thrown five interceptions and lost nine fumbles this season. Especially with a Tiger offense expected to be depleted a bit, a turnover or two could make all the difference in a game that looks like it will be a rock fight.
Head on over to the Tiger Walk to discuss the game and so much more.
- WR
- OT
- S
- PRO
- APB
- OT
- DT
- OG
- OLB
- WDE