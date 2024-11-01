Season glance: Games 20-22

Through 19 games, I have Missouri at a record of 14-5 overall and 3-3 in conference. So let’s get into February with matchups against Ole Miss , Mississippi State and Tennessee .

After winning a close game at Texas, the Tigers return home for a quick stop, hosting the Rebels, before heading back out on the road.

The Rebels are coming off a season where they went 20-12 overall and 7-11 in conference play.

Ole Miss beat Missouri 79-76 in Oxford for the teams’ lone matchup last year. The Rebels lead the all-time series 17-8 and have won the last two games. Missouri last beat Ole Miss 82-77 in 2023, the final game in a five-game Tiger winning streak in the series.

The Rebels opened the season on a 13-game winning streak last year, including wins against NC State, Memphis and California, but lost eight of it’s last 10 games in conference play and bombed out with an 80-71 loss to Texas A&M in the first round of the SEC Tournament to end any bid for another postseason tournament.

Ole Miss enters the season at No. 46 in the KenPom rankings.

Second-year coach Chris Beard returns alongside three of his four top scorers from last season and six transfers to go with three freshmen.

Senior guard Matthew Murrell (6-foot, 4-inch, 205-pounds) returns for his fifth season with the Rebels after leading the team with 16.2 points per game last year to go with 3.6 rebounds, 2.38 assists and 1.56 steals per game. Murrell was Second Team All-SEC last year and made 78 attempts from 3, tied for 10th most in Ole Miss single-season history.

Senior guard Jaylen Murray (5-11, 165) is back as well after averaging 13.8 points and a team-high 3.97 assists per game. In his first season in Oxford last year, Murray was instantly a key player running point and shooting 37.3 percent from 3, sinking 72 attempts.

Senior forward Jaemyn Brakefield (6-8, 225) is also back after averaging 12.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game as the third returning regular starter for the Rebels,

Ole Miss also added key transfers in Malik Dia from Belmont, Sean Pedulla from Virginia Tech, Mikeal Brown-Jones from UNC-Greensboro and Drew Davis from Seton Hall.

Dia, a 6-9, 250-pound junior forward, was ranked No. 18 in Rivals’ transfer rankings after averaging 16.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for Belmont. He also had 26 blocks and 27 steals in 33 games.

Pedulla (6-1, 195-pound senior guard) played for Virginia Tech each of the past three years and was All-ACC Third Team last year after leading the team in scoring at 16.4 points per game. Pedulla was No. 44 in Rivals’ transfer rankings.

Brown-Jones was No. 46 as the 6-8, 225-pound senior forward scored 18.9 points and brought down 7.5 rebounds per game for UNC-Greensboro and being named First Team All-SoCon. He record six double-doubles and scored 39 points in two games.

Davis, a 6-6, 215-pound senior guard, started 36 games for Seton Hall and scored 15.0 points per game to go with 5.9 rebounds per contest. He was second on the team with 49 blocks and was named to the NIT All-Tournament Team.

John Bol, (I guess not related to Bol Bol from what I can find?) is a 7-2, 210-pound freshman who played for Overtime Elite and was the only ranked recruit the Rebels brought in. Rivals had him as a four-star recruit.

Ole Miss beat Illinois in an exhibition 91-74 Sunday and will open the season hosting Long Island on Monday.The Rebels play BYU, Louisville, and Memphis during it’s non-conference schedule.

I think this one goes to Missouri and the Tigers do a better job containing Murrell this year than they did when he scored 26 points on 7-of-10 shooting and 6-of-8 from 3 in last year’s matchup.

So a win for Missouri.