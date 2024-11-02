Season glance: Games 23-25

After 22 games, I have the Tigers with a record of 16-6 overall and 5-4 in SEC play. We’re getting into the final portion of the season as we look at matchups with Texas A&M , Oklahoma and Georgia .

The Aggies enter the season ranked No. 13 in the AP poll and No. 16 in the KenPom rankings.

Texas A&M went 21-15 overall last season and 9-9 in conference play and won two games in the SEC Tournament before going into the NCAA Tournament as a No. 9 seed and beating No. 8 Nebraska. The Aggies then lost to No. 1 Houston in the second round.

Texas A&M opened last season with a couple of wins, including one over Ohio State and another against Penn State, but then lost to FAU, Virginia and Houston in the three highest-ranked matchups of the non-conference season. The Aggies lost their first two SEC games, but beat No. 6 Kentucky in overtime and beat Missouri 63-57 a few games later to get to 3-3 in conference play.

The team’s matched up again quickly, just three games later, and Texas A&M won 79-60.

Texas A&M leads the all-time series with Missouri 26-20 and has won the past four matchups. Missouri’s last win was a 70-66 victory in College Station in 2022.

Missouri won 11 of the first 13 matchups from 1969-through-2004, but the Aggies have since won 24-of-33.

Buzz Williams is starting his sixth season in College Station and looking to make his third consecutive NCAA Tournament.

Graduate guard Wade Taylor IV (6-foot, 0-inches, 180-pounds) is back for what feels like the millionth year after leading the team with 19.1 points and 4.0 assists per game in 36 appearances. He shot 36.6 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from 3.

Senior forward Andersson Garcia (6-7, 220) is back after averaging 9.1 rebounds per game and graduate forward Henry Coleman III (6-8, 250) is back after averaging 8.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

The Aggies added senior guard Zhuric Phelps (6-4, 190) from SMU in the portal (No. 66 in Rivals’ rankings), as well as junior forward/center Pharrel Payne (6-9, 250) from Minnesota (No. 117 in Rivals’ rankings).

Phillips started 32 games for SMU and led the team in scoring with 14.8 points per game, while adding 4.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 steals per contest. He was named to the All-AAC second team.

Payne played in 32 games and started 19 for the Golden Gophers and averaged 10.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while blocking a team-high 44 shots.

The Aggies also added four-star freshman forward George Turkson from Massachusetts and three-star guard Andre Mills from Massachusetts. I guess they sent one recruiter to exactly one place.

Texas A&M lost to Houston in an exhibition on Sunday and will open the season playing UCF in Florida on Monday.

The Aggies will play Ohio State, Oregon, Creighton, Wake Forest, Texas Tech and Purdue in non-conference play this season.

I think Phillips and Garcia are going to be problems this season, it helps to have a million years of college basketball experience.

So I’m going to give this one to the Aggies.