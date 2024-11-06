Season glance: Games 26-28

After 25 games, I have the Tigers sitting at 18-7 overall and 7-5 in SEC play with six games left on the schedule. Let’s get into the first half of those final games as we look at matchups against Alabama , Arkansas and South Carolina .

Alabama is the favorite to win the conference coming in to the season according to the media after posting a 25-12 overall record with a 13-5 mark in SEC play last year. The Crimson Tide lost to Florida in the first round of the SEC Tournament, but went into the NCAA Tournament as a No. 4 seed and beat Charleston, Grand Canyon and Clemson to reach the program’s first Final Four, where they lost to UConn.

Alabama enters the season as the No. 2 team according to the AP and the No. 4 team in the KenPom rankings.

Alabama played a very tough non-conference schedule last year with games against Wake Forest, Ohio State, Oregon, Clemson, Purdue, Creighton and Arizona.

They have a similarly tough road to conference play this year with games against Purdue, Illinois, Houston, North Carolina and Creighton again.

The Crimson Tide beat Missouri 93-75 in mid January last year for the teams’ only matchup. Alabama leads the all-time series with Missouri 15-7 and has won the past four matchups. Missouri’s last win came 92-86 on Jan. 8, 2022 in Columbia, which was the final win in a three-game Tiger winning streak in the series.

Leading scorer Mark Sears is back after averaging 21.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game last season. The 6-foot, 1-inch, 190-pound graduate guard was a first-team All-SEC pick and is on the Naismith Trophy Player of the Year watchlist.

The Tide also return graduate forward Grant Nelson (6-11, 230) who averaged 11.9 points and a team-high 5.9 rebounds per game, while blocking 62 shots.

Latrell Wrightsell, a 6-3, 190-pound graduate guard, is back after starting 12 games and averaging 8.9 points per game, as well.

Alabama brought in four transfers ranked in Rivals’ Top-150, led by Clifford Omoruyi from Rutgers. Omuruyi was ranked No. 16 in Rivals’ rankings, while Houston Mallette from Pepperdine was No. 68, Chris Youngblood from South Florida was No. 99 and Aden Holloway from Auburn was No. 149.

Omoruyi, a 6-11, 250-pound graduate center from Nigeria, played the past four seasons at Rutgers, starting every game the past three. He averaged 10.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game as a senior.

Mallette, a 6-5, 200-pound senior guard, started all but three games the past three years for Pepperdine and averaged 14.7 points per game last season.

Youngblood spent only one season at South Florida after playing three years at Kennesaw State. Last year, the 6-4, 223-pound graduate guard, averaged 15.3 points per game.

Holloway started 26 games as a freshman for Auburn last year, averaging 7.3 points per game and playing about 20 minutes per game.

The Tide also had the No. 3-ranked freshman class coming into the season.

Alabama brought in both five-star forward Derrion Reid (6-6, 185) and five-star forward Aiden Sherrell (6-10, 200) from Napa, California, as well four-star forward Naasir Cunningham (6-7, 175) from Santa Clarita, California and four-star guard Labaron Philon (6-3, 175) from Branson.

Alabama kicked off the season last night with a 110-54 win against UNC-Asheville.

I already mentioned the tough parts of their non-conference schedule, so let’s jump into SEC play where Alabama will open against Oklahoma. Auburn will be one of the two teams Alabama plays twice in the regular season this year, so Holloway will get a couple of chances for revenge games.

It’s going to be real tough to beat Alabama this year and I don’t think Missouri does it here.