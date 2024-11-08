Season glance: Games 29-31

Let’s finish up the regular season with matchups against Vanderbilt , Oklahoma and Kentucky .

Through 28 games, I have Missouri sitting at 19-9 overall and 8-7 in SEC play.

We’ve done it. We’ve made it to the end.

I remain unimpressed with Vanderbilt. So the Tigers get to 9-7 in conference play with a win and lock up at worst a .500 record in the SEC.

The only update since then is the Commodores moved up from No. 95 to No. 81 in the KenPom rankings after beating Maryland Eastern Shore 102-63 to open the season.

I broke down Vanderbilt’s roster here in the first version of this story with conference games. I had the Tigers beating them.

Fun, I get to do this twice for the final version of the story.

I remain unimpressed with Oklahoma, a win against Lindenwood isn’t doing much for me, but I do think by the end of the season, the Sooners will be playing better and take this game.

Jalen Moore led the Sooners with 22 points, while Sam Godwin had a double-double of 11 points and 15 rebounds.

The Sooners moved up from No. 40 to No. 38 in the KenPom rankings after beating Lindenwood 93-60 on Monday.

I did the roster and schedule analysis of Oklahoma here just two stories ago in this series.

Finishing the season back at Mizzou Arena for the first time in a week and a half.

For the first time since 2008-09, someone other than John Calipari is leading the Wildcats.

Mark Pope takes over a program that went 23-10 overall last season and 13-5 in SEC play.

The Wildcats lost to Kansas and Gonzaga in non-conference play, but beat Miami, North Carolina and Louisville.

Kentucky struggled in late January with losses to South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee coming in a four-game stretch, but finished the season on a five-game winning streak.

The Wildcats beat Missouri 90-77 on Jan. 9 in the only matchup between the teams last season.

Kentucky leads the all-time series 15-3, but Missouri’s last win was just two games ago on Dec. 28, 2022.

Kentucky won the first 10 games in the series after Missouri joined the SEC, but the series is 2-2 since Feb. 3, 2021.

The Wildcats lost to Texas A&M in the first round of the SEC Tournament before going to the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 seed and losing to No. 14 Oakland 80-76, sending the Wildcats home before the Sweet 16 for the fifth straight season after Kentucky had made it at least to the second weekend every year from 2013-14 to 2018-19 except for a second-round exit in 2015-16.

This year’s Kentucky team will have an entirely new look as it enters the season ranked No. 23 in the AP Poll and now sits at No. 35 in the KenPom rankings after beating Wright State 103-62 to open the season.

The portal is going to be the biggest portion of this breakdown because it’s a big class.

Let’s start at the top with one of only seven portal players Rivals ranked as a five-star.

Amari Williams, a 7-foot, 0-inch, 262-pound graduate center from Drexel was CAA Defensive Player of the Year the past three seasons and finished his four-year Drexel career with 186 blocks. He has 1,081 career points and 732 rebounds.

Last season, he averaged 12.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.

Williams was ranked the No. 3 transfer prospect in last year’s class by Rivals.

Next up, Jaxson Robinson from BYU was ranked No. 34. Robinson, a 6-6, 192-pound graduate guard, was the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year last year after starting six games and playing in 33.

He averaged 14.2 points per game while shooting 42.6 percent overall and 35.4 percent from 3.

The Wildcats also added Koby Brea from Dayton, the No. 42 transfer prospect. Brea measures in at 6-7 and 215 pounds. The graduate guard was the A10 Sixth Man of the Year for the second time last year, becoming just the second two-time winner of the award. He shot an incredible 49.8 percent from deep (100-of-201), the highest mark in the country and the highest mark in the NCAA in any of the past six seasons.

He averaged 11.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

Next up was adding Brandon Garrison from Oklahoma State, the No. 45 transfer prospect in the portal.

Garrison, a 6-10, 250-pound sophomore forward started the last 29 games of the season last year and averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.47 blocks per game with 47 total.

The Wildcats also added Kerr Kriisa from West Virginia, the No. 73-ranked transfer prospect.

Kriisa, a 6-3, 185-pound fifth-year guard started all 23 games he played last year and averaged 11.0 points and 4.7 assists per game while making 61 3-pointers while shooting 42.4 percent from beyond the arc. Kriisa played only one season at West Virginia after starting his career at Arizona.

We keep going with Andrew Carr, the No. 75-ranked transfer recruit, from Wake Forest.

Carr is a 6-11, 235-pound forward who started all 35 games Wake Forest played last season and averaged 13.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. He reached 1,000 career points, 500 career rebounds and 100 career blocks in the first month of last season.

He scored a career-high 31 points against Georgia in the NIT.

Two more.

Otega Oweh (No. 146) from Oklahoma is a 6-4, 215-pound junior guard who started 28 games last season and averaged 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game, while shooting 49.3 percent from the field.

Finally, Ansley Almonor (No. 167) from Fairleigh Dickinson, a 6-7, 244-pound senior forward who started 31 games last season, was First-Team All-NEC and averaged 16.4 points per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field. He hit 93 3-pointers, tying a single-season FDU record. He surpassed 1,000 career points last season.

Wow that’s a lot of transfers.

The Wildcats also added two freshmen in four-star guard Travis Perry (6-2, 170) from Eddyville, Kentucky and three-star forward Trent Noah (6-7, 200) from Harlan, Kentucky.

So that’s 10 new players on a 14-player roster with a new head coach.

Hard to really tell what the Wildcats will be this season, but that’s a lot of high-quality players coming in to build the team.

Kentucky will get its first real test when it plays Duke on Tuesday at 9 p.m. in the Champions Classic.

The Wildcats will also play Clemson, Gonzaga, Louisville and Ohio State in non-conference play.

This will be the lone matchup between the teams.

I think Kentucky might look kinda bad early in the season with that matchup against Duke especially, but by the end of the season, I expect this very talented roster to be rolling together pretty well.

So Kentucky wins this game and Missouri ends the regular season on a two-game losing streak.