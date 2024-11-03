Season glance: The women's games 28-29

After 27 games, I’ve got the Tigers at 15-12 overall and 4-8 in SEC play. So let’s take a quick look at Missouri’s matchups with Kentucky and Ole Miss .

Just two games for this one.

With the Tigers three games over .500 with four games to go in my predictions, they only need one win to lock in a winning season.

Kentucky might be the right opportunity for it after coming off a 12-20 season with a 4-12 record in conference play.

The Wildcats suffered early-season losses to Austin Peay and Florida Gulf Coast last season before dropping matchups against NC State, Colorado, Cincinnati, Minnesota and Louisville in non-conference play.

Kentucky’s conference wins were against the Tigers, 76-71 on Jan. 21, Florida (81-77 on Feb. 18), Mississippi State (78-68 on Feb. 22) and Georgia (64-50 on Mar. 6 in the first round of the SEC Tournament).

Kentucky leads the all-time series with Missouri 12-5 and has won the past two matchups and five of the past six. Missouri last won 74-71 in Columbia in 2022.

Pretty bad year for the Wildcats, which is why they brought in coach Kenny Brooks from Virginia Tech.

Saniah Tyler, a 5-foot, 6-inch junior guard, is the highest-scoring returner from last year’s roster after starting 13 games and scoring 10.2 points per game.

Cassidy Rowe (5-5) started the most for Kentucky last season out of any returners with 16 starts. She averaged 2.6 points and 1.0 rebounds per game.

Brooks brought in a number of transfer recruits to fill those open spots.

Jordan Obi (6-1 graduate guard) from Penn., Georgia Amoore (5-6 graduate guard) who followed Brooks from Virginia Tech, Teonni Key (6-4 junior forward) from North Carolina, Dazia Lawrence (5-8 senior guard) from Charlotte, Gabby Brooks (5-10 sophomore guard) from Virginia Tech, Dominika Paurova (6-1 sophomore guard) from Oregon State, Clara Strack (6-5 sophomore center) from Virginia Tech and Amelia Hassett (6-3 junior forward) from Eastern Florida State College make up most of the roster.

Kentucky opens the season hosting USC Upstate on Monday and will play Louisville, Arizona State, Illinois, North Carolina and Purdue during non-conference play. I feel like Kentucky might be getting to conference play around .500 again.

The Wildcats get the easy part of the conference schedule off the bat with games against Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Florida, Auburn and Georgia to start, but then they hit the gauntlet leading up to the matchup with the Tigers.

I’m going to say Missouri wins this one and locks in a winning season.