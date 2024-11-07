Season glance: The women's games 30-31

We’re down to the end of the regular-season schedule with matchups against Arkansas and Vanderbilt .

Through 29 games, I have the Tigers at 16-13 overall and 5-9 in SEC play. I’m not feeling quite as good about that after Monday’s performance against Vermont , but I did have them losing that game so the predictions haven’t failed yet.

This is it! We made it to the end.

The Razorbacks are coming off an 18-15 season with a 6-10 record in SEC play.

Arkansas lost its first game in the SEC Tournament and got beat by Tulsa 80-62 in the first round of the WBIT.

The Razorbacks opened last season with six consecutive wins, including a win against Wisconsin, but a lost to Marquette ended that streak.

Arkansas then beat No. 15 Florida State 71-58, but lost to UCLA and Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the next three games.

In conference play, Arkansas beat Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Missouri twice (67-58 on Jan. 28 and 75-68 on Feb. 18) and Auburn.

With the two wins last year, Arkansas has won the past 12 matchups against the Tigers and holds a 23-12 lead in the all-time series. Missouri’s last win was Feb. 28, 2019, in Fayetteville, Ark., which was the final win in a seven-game Tiger win streak in the series.

Eight-year coach Mike Neighbors has a fully rebuilt team with junior guard Carly Keats (5-foot, 8-inches) the returner who started the most last year, playing in 29 games and starting 10. Keats averaged 6.1 points per game, every player ahead of her in scoring did not return to the team.

This year’s Razorback roster has five freshmen and three transfers to help fill in.

A familiar face for Tiger fans is now in Fayetteville as senior guard Izzy Higginbottom is now a Razorback after spending two years at Arkansas State.

As a freshman at Missouri in 2020-21, Higginbottom played 27 games off the bench, averaging 6.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

Last year at Arkansas State, she was a 2023-24 All-Sun Belt First Team selection and was one of 10 semifinalists for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year after averaging 22.2 points per game and shooting 46.2 percent from the field. She scored 30 or more points seven times and passed 1,000 career points last year.

Along with Higginbottom, the Razorbacks added sophomore guard Kiki Smith (5-7) from Hutchinson Community College, the 2023-24 NJCAA DI Women’s Basketball Player of the Year and first-team All-American and sophomore forward Vera Ojenuwa (6-4) from Barton Community College, who was an All-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference First-Team selection.

All three transfers are taking big steps up in competition, but had massive success at lower levels.

Among the freshmen, guard Phoenix Stotijn (5-9) played on the Netherlands National Team, forward Pinja Paananen (6-2) played for the Finnish National Team and center Danika Galea (6-3) played for the Malta National Team.

That’s a lot of high-profile experience taking up the new roster spots this year.

It didn’t work out the way the Razorbacks were hoping in Game 1 as Arkansas lost to Fairfield 81-67 to open the season. Higginbottom led the team with 22 points, while Smith had 14.

Next up, the Razorbacks will play Texas A&M-Commerce on Friday.

They will play UCLA, Oral Roberts, Oklahoma State, Boston College and Texas Tech in non-conference play.

Arkansas will open conference play with a gauntlet of LSU, Texas and Tennessee among its first four games and will be coming off matchups against South Carolina and Oklahoma when it plays Missouri near the end of the season.

I think the Razorbacks might take some time to get flowing together, but they’ll be better this year than last year.

Arkansas wins this game.