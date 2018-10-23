Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-23 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

SEC environment leaves good impression on OT target

Nuwkcvp8ioirpwexvt8f
Rodquice Chaney
Sean Williams • PowerMizzou.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Elsik (Tex.) offensive tackle Rodquice Chaney was one of five key official visitors for Missouri this past weekend. For the three-star prospect, it was his first official visit and and his first ti...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}