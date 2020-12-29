 PowerMizzou - SEC Hoops Conference Preview
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-29 05:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

SEC Hoops Conference Preview

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
Publisher
@powermizzoucom
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

CLICK HERE TO START YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION TODAY!

The strangest non-conference season in recent memory is over and the SEC is about to start conference basketball play.

What we know about the league is far greater than what we don't. Teams have played anywhere from three to eight non-conference games against varying levels of competition. South Carolina has had one practice in the last three weeks. Kentucky has won one game in seven tries. The pre-season player of the year, Keyontae Johnson, is almost certainly done for the season after collapsing during a game and fighting for his life in a Florida hospital.

In a season where the only thing we know is that we don't know much, there is no reason to attempt to make predictions. But as league games get going on Tuesday night, we offer up a snapshot of all 14 SEC teams.

                                      ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS

Non-Conference Record: 8-0

Non-Conference Strength of Schedule: 295

Best Non-Conference Win: 69-54 over North Texas

Worst Loss: N/A

Current KenPom ranking: 35

SEC Opener: Wednesday at Auburn

Key Stretch: 1/2-1/16 vs Mizzou, @ Tennessee, vs Georgia, @ LSU, @ Alabama

Leading Scorer: Moses Moody, 16.9 ppg

Pre-Season Projection: 6th

                                            GEORGIA BULLDOGS

Non-Conference Record: 7-0

Non-Conference Strength of Schedule: 275

Best Non-Conference Win: 83-68 over Cincinnati

Worst Loss: N/A

Current KenPom ranking: 85

SEC Opener: Wednesday vs Mississippi State

Key Stretch: 1/6-1/23 @ LSU, @ Arkansas, vs Auburn, @ Ole Miss, vs Kentucky, vs Florida

Leading Scorer: Toumani Camara, 14.8 ppg

Pre-Season Projection: 13th

                                               MISSOURI TIGERS

Non-Conference Record: 6-0

Non-Conference Strength of Schedule: 55

Best Non-Conference Win: 81-78 over Illinois

Worst Loss: N/A

Current KenPom ranking: 39

SEC Opener: Wednesday vs Tennessee

Key Stretch: 1/23-2/13 @ Tennessee, @ Auburn, vs Kentucky, vs Alabama, @ Ole Miss, vs Arkansas

Leading Scorer: Xavier Pinson, 14.3 ppg

Pre-Season Projection: 10th

                                           TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS

Non-Conference Record: 6-0

Non-Conference Strength of Schedule: 241

Best Non-Conference Win: 56-47 over Colorado

Worst Loss: N/A

Current KenPom ranking: 9

SEC Opener: Wednesday at Mizzou

Key Stretch: 2/2-2/13 @ Ole Miss, @ Kentucky, vs Florida, @ LSU

Leading Scorer: Victor Bailey, Jr., 13.2 ppg

Pre-Season Projection: 1st

                                              LSU TIGERS

Non-Conference Record: 5-1

Non-Conference Strength of Schedule: 273

Best Non-Conference Win: 86-55 over Louisiana Tech

Worst Loss: 85-81 to St. Louis

Current KenPom ranking: 37

SEC Opener: Tuesday vs Texas A&M

Key Stretch: 1/23-2/10 @ Kentucky, @ Texas A&M, @Alabama, vs Florida, @ Mississippi State

Leading Scorer: Cameron Thomas, 22.8 ppg

Pre-Season Projection: 3rd

                                             OLE MISS REBELS.  

Non-Conference Record: 5-1

Non-Conference Strength of Schedule: 283

Best Non-Conference Win: 78-58 over UNC-Wilmington

Worst Loss: 65-62 to Dayton

Current KenPom ranking: 32

SEC Opener: Tuesday at Alabama

Key Stretch: 1/27-2/10 @ Arkansas, @ Georgia, vs Tennessee, @ Auburn, vs Mizzou

Leading Scorer: Devontae Shuler, 14.8 ppg

Pre-Season Projection: 9th

                                             TEXAS A&M AGGIES

Non-Conference Record: 5-1

Non-Conference Strength of Schedule:307

Best Non-Conference Win: 70-52 over Wofford

Worst Loss: 73-55 to TCU

Current KenPom ranking: 75

SEC Opener: Tuesday at LSU

Key Stretch: 12/29-1/16 @ LSU, vs Auburn, @ South Carolina, vs Tennessee, @ Mississippi State, vs Mizzou

Leading Scorer: Emanuel Miller, 18.0 ppg

Pre-Season Projection: 11th

                                                AUBURN TIGERS

Non-Conference Record: 6-2

Non-Conference Strength of Schedule: 171

Best Non-Conference Win: 74-71 over Memphis

Worst Loss: 63-55 to UCF

Current KenPom ranking: 65

SEC Opener: Wednesday vs Arkansas

Key Stretch: 1/16-1/26 vs Kentucky, @ Arkansas, @ South Carolina, vs Mizzou

Leading Scorer: Justin Powell, 13.9 ppg

Pre-Season Projection: 7th

                                               FLORIDA GATORS

Non-Conference Record: 3-1

Non-Conference Strength of Schedule: 129

Best Non-Conference Win: 90-70 over Boston College

Worst Loss: 83-71 to Florida State

Current KenPom ranking: 22

SEC Opener: Wednesday at Vanderbilt

Key Stretch: 1/2-1/19 vs LSU, @ Alabama, vs Kentucky, vs Ole Miss, @ Mississippi State, vs Tennessee

Leading Scorer: Tre Mann, 15.8 ppg

Pre-Season Projection: 4th

                                          VANDERBILT COMMODORES

Non-Conference Record: 4-2

Non-Conference Strength of Schedule: 304

Best Non-Conference Win: 77-71 over Valparaiso

Worst Loss: 85-65 to Davidson

Current KenPom ranking: 135

SEC Opener: Wednesday vs Florida

Key Stretch: 12/30-1/16 vs Florida, @ Kentucky, vs Mississippi State, @ Mizzou, @ Tennessee

Leading Scorer: Scottie Pippen, Jr., 23.3 ppg

Pre-Season Projection: 14th

                                     ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE

Non-Conference Record: 5-3

Non-Conference Strength of Schedule: 71

Best Non-Conference Win: 88-71 over Providence

Worst Loss: 73-71 to Western Kentucky

Current KenPom ranking: 55

SEC Opener: Tuesday vs Ole Miss

Key Stretch: 1/2-1/19 @ Tennessee, vs Florida, @ Auburn, @ Kentucky, vs Arkansas, @ LSU

Leading Scorer: Jaden Shackelford, 14.0 ppg

Pre-Season Projection: 5th

                                    MISSISSIPPI STATE BULLDOGS

Non-Conference Record: 5-3

Non-Conference Strength of Schedule: 215

Best Non-Conference Win: 69-63 over North Texas

Worst Loss: 84-73 to Liberty

Current KenPom ranking: 81

SEC Opener: Wednesday at Georgia

Key Stretch: 1/16-2/2 vs Florida, vs Ole Miss, @ Alabama, @ Tennessee, @ Arkansas

Leading Scorer: D.J. Stewart, Jr., 18.2 ppg

Pre-Season Projection: 12th

                                   SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS

Non-Conference Record: 1-2

Non-Conference Strength of Schedule: 16

Best Non-Conference Win: 69-58 over Tulsa

Worst Loss: 78-62 to Liberty

Current KenPom ranking: 64

SEC Opener: Jan 6 vs Texas A&M

Key Stretch: 1/9-1/23 @ Ole Miss, vs Tennessee, @ LSU, @ Mizzou, vs Auburn

Leading Scorer: Jermaine Couisnard, 13.3 ppg

Pre-Season Projection: 8th

                                       KENTUCKY WILDCATS

Non-Conference Record: 1-6

Non-Conference Strength of Schedule: 24

Best Non-Conference Win: 81-45 over Morehead State

Worst Loss: 64-63 to Notre Dame

Current KenPom ranking: 52

SEC Opener: Jan. 2 at Mississippi State

Key Stretch: 1/23-2/9 vs LSU, @ Alabama, @ Mizzou, vs Tennessee, vs Arkansas

Leading Scorer: Brandon Boston, Jr., 14.0 ppg

Pre-Season Projection: 2nd

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}