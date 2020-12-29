PowerMizzou - SEC Hoops Conference Preview

The strangest non-conference season in recent memory is over and the SEC is about to start conference basketball play.

What we know about the league is far greater than what we don't. Teams have played anywhere from three to eight non-conference games against varying levels of competition. South Carolina has had one practice in the last three weeks. Kentucky has won one game in seven tries. The pre-season player of the year, Keyontae Johnson, is almost certainly done for the season after collapsing during a game and fighting for his life in a Florida hospital.

In a season where the only thing we know is that we don't know much, there is no reason to attempt to make predictions. But as league games get going on Tuesday night, we offer up a snapshot of all 14 SEC teams.