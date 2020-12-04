PowerMizzou - SEC reveals football schedules for Dec. 12, 19

The SEC has altered its football schedule for what the league certainly hopes will be the last time, announcing Friday the matchups for the final two weeks of the 2020 season. Missouri will host Georgia on Dec. 12, then travel to Mississippi State Dec. 19.

Missouri was originally scheduled to play Georgia on Nov. 14, but that game was postponed after the Tigers fell beneath the SEC minimum of four scholarship defensive linemen. The team was scheduled to travel to Mississippi State tomorrow, Dec. 5, but in an effort to make up a couple other previously postponed contests, the league pushed that game off and scheduled Arkansas to come to Columbia this weekend. The matchup between the two teams will be one of four regular-season contests played on the same day as the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, provided neither Georgia or Texas A&M qualifies for the title game.