PowerMizzou - SEC reveals football schedules for Dec. 12, 19

SEC reveals football schedules for Dec. 12, 19
The SEC has altered its football schedule for what the league certainly hopes will be the last time, announcing Friday the matchups for the final two weeks of the 2020 season. Missouri will host Georgia on Dec. 12, then travel to Mississippi State Dec. 19.
Missouri was originally scheduled to play Georgia on Nov. 14, but that game was postponed after the Tigers fell beneath the SEC minimum of four scholarship defensive linemen. The team was scheduled to travel to Mississippi State tomorrow, Dec. 5, but in an effort to make up a couple other previously postponed contests, the league pushed that game off and scheduled Arkansas to come to Columbia this weekend. The matchup between the two teams will be one of four regular-season contests played on the same day as the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, provided neither Georgia or Texas A&M qualifies for the title game.
NEWS | The @SEC has announced a schedule of football games for Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 consisting of games postponed during the 2020 season. This rescheduling of postponed games provides the continued opportunity for each SEC team to play ten games in 2020.https://t.co/Rz5yd1OnRN— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) December 4, 2020
In all, Missouri has had all but three of its games this year played on either a different date or at a different location than the original 10-game, conference-only schedule prescribed. Even though the Tigers are scheduled to play another home game Dec. 12, the team decided to honor seniors this week against Arkansas in case that game isn't played and can't be made up.
Missouri is also scheduled to host Illinois in basketball on Dec. 12. That game will tip at 7 p.m., the school announced Friday. No fans will be permitted to attend.
Here are the full SEC schedules for Dec. 12 and 19. Kickoff times and TV networks have not yet been announced.
December 12:
LSU at Florida (rescheduled from October 17)
Auburn at Mississippi State (rescheduled from November 14)
Georgia at Missouri (rescheduled from November 14)
Ole Miss at Texas A&M (rescheduled from November 21)
Tennessee at Vanderbilt (rescheduled from November 28)
Alabama at Arkansas (rescheduled from December 5)
December 19:
Texas A&M at Tennessee (rescheduled from November 14)
Ole Miss at LSU (rescheduled from December 5)
Missouri at Mississippi State (rescheduled from December 5)
Vanderbilt at Georgia (rescheduled from December 5)
SEC Football Championship, Atlanta, 8 pm ET/7 pm CT