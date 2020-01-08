The three-star prospect briefly committed to the Tigers from August 13th-18th, before backing off his pledge and reopening his recruiting process.

Missouri is hoping the second time is the charm with Holmes County (Miss.) defensive tackle Montra Edwards , who re-committed to the Tigers on Wednesday afternoon.

Despite the head coaching change, the one constant throughout Edwards' recruiting process has been defensive line coach Brick Haley, who was retained by new Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz.

"Coach Haley is my guy," Edwards noted of the Tigers' defensive line coach previously. "He seems like a real family man and a genuine person. He seems like someone I really want to play for. I feel we are building a connection and forming a relationship that's strong and I feel I would be real comfortable playing for him."

At 6-foot-3, 290-pounds, Haley likes the three-star prospect's size, mobility, and active hands. In turn, Edwards can see himself thrive in Missouri's defensive scheme.

"He likes defensive tackles that are around 290 and can move, are elusive, good with their hands, and have great footwork. He said I have a lot of that. I think I would fit in perfect with the scheme and everything that Missouri has."

Edwards chose the Tigers over the likes of Arkansas and Maryland, schools he was looking to take official visits too later this month. He has an official visit with Missouri scheduled for January 24th.

He becomes the 12th overall commitment in the 2020 recruiting class and the second defensive lineman, joining Kevon Billingsley out of East St. Louis, who didn't sign during the early signing period in December.