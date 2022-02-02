Senior Bowl Interview: Tyler Badie
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
MOBILE, AL--As he prepares for his NFL career at the Senior Bowl, former Mizzou running back Tyler Badie talked with Rivals.com about his time as a Tiger and his future in the pros.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news