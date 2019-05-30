Shakespeare's Events & Catering Podcast: Episode 268
You can get the best pizza in CoMo brought to you for up to 2,500 people. Shakespeare's is now doing private events and catering for groups between 25 and 2,500. Click on the picture below to learn more.
This week on the Shakespeare's Events & Catering podcast, we talk with former Tiger Jordan Harold, who is on a campaign to get himself a shot on an NFL roster.
Click on your player of choice below to listen.
