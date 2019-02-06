Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-06 05:08:22 -0600') }} football Edit

Signing Day Preview

Sean Williams • PowerMizzou.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

After already signing 20 high school/junior college prospects, two graduate transfers in former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant and Arkansas wide receiver Jonathan Nance, and a traditional transfe...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}