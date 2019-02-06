Signing Day Preview
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
After already signing 20 high school/junior college prospects, two graduate transfers in former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant and Arkansas wide receiver Jonathan Nance, and a traditional transfe...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news