News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-17 10:13:53 -0600') }} football Edit

Signing Day Preview

Sean Williams • PowerMizzou
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The first official weekend under new Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz had a simple, yet effective plan of attack - focus on keeping the 2020 recruiting class together.That plan of action appears...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}