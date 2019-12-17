Signing Day Preview
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The first official weekend under new Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz had a simple, yet effective plan of attack - focus on keeping the 2020 recruiting class together.That plan of action appears...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news