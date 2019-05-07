Snapshot: Show Me State Targets
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Missouri has kick started their 2020 recruiting class with three in-state commitments in Brady Cook, Drake Heismeyer, and Jay Maclin. So, how many more in-state prospects could the Tigers land in t...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news