 Missouri Football Recruiting - Social Slant: A look at SEC schools and their official offers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-03 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Social Slant: A look at SEC schools and their official offers

Sean Williams • PowerMizzou
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

On Saturday, colleges around the country swarmed the inboxes of commitments and top targets in the 2021 class with official offers tailored around creative customized graphics.

Here is a snapshot of what each SEC school's social media and graphics department sent out over the weekend.

ALABAMA

ARKANSAS

AUBURN

FLORIDA

GEORGIA

KENTUCKY

LSU

OLE MISS

MISSISSIPPI STATE

MISSOURI

SOUTH CAROLINA

TENNESSEE

TEXAS A&M

VANDERBILT

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}