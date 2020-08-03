Social Slant: A look at SEC schools and their official offers
On Saturday, colleges around the country swarmed the inboxes of commitments and top targets in the 2021 class with official offers tailored around creative customized graphics.
Here is a snapshot of what each SEC school's social media and graphics department sent out over the weekend.
ALABAMA
#RollTide @AlabamaFTBL Let’s Go pic.twitter.com/ddD0PcHAd5— Monkell Goodwine (@MonkellGoodwine) August 1, 2020
ARKANSAS
Blessed to be OFFICIALLY Offered by The University Of Arkansas!!! 🐗❤️ @CoachSamPittman @CoachRhoades44 @Coach_Odom @FBCoachJSmith @BradHarber1 @CConnerdc @ChristophetSr @CoachSFountain #HogFamily pic.twitter.com/9HHV9Ii4uI— Christopher “POOH” Paul Jr. (@PoohPaul4) August 1, 2020
AUBURN
August 1, 2020
FLORIDA
Eternally grateful 💙🧡— 🎲 (@TunmiseAdeleye) August 1, 2020
@coachdt48 @1CoachCoop pic.twitter.com/zX6n78XpqY
GEORGIA
🙏🏽#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/GtLXEMw62k— De’Jahn “Nugget” Warren (@Ayoooo_daeee) August 1, 2020
KENTUCKY
Official💙🤍 #BBN pic.twitter.com/v3kMgO32K1— Kahlil Saunders (@Kahlil_Saunders) August 1, 2020
LSU
ALL IN #GEAUXTIGERS pic.twitter.com/wdnqQb08Y3— Corey Kiner (@CoreyKiner) August 1, 2020
OLE MISS
Thanks @Lane_Kiffin for my official offer🔴⚪️🔵 #hottytoddy pic.twitter.com/QjqmMKQoUy— Makylan Pounders (@MakylanPounders) August 1, 2020
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Thank you🐶 pic.twitter.com/msJLwBU9IT— Ty Cooper (@TyvorisCooper) August 1, 2020
MISSOURI
@MizzouFootball #newzou— mekhi wingo (@WingoMekhi) August 1, 2020
The world need to see this 😭#OfficialOffer pic.twitter.com/D8PuC9D8gS
MIZ!!🐯🐯🐯 pic.twitter.com/HRF8DdwLW6— Dayday👨🏾🎤 (@DameonWilson10) August 1, 2020
SOUTH CAROLINA
🙏🏾#Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/XKK9QMBWbw— Caleb Etienne (@BIG_CALEB77) August 1, 2020
TENNESSEE
Thankful 🙏🏼 @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/sV8ICU5sxp— Tj Sanders (@Tj_Sanders24) August 1, 2020
TEXAS A&M
Official Offer from Aggieland!! pic.twitter.com/iWAH35Jb3Q— 𝓓𝓮𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓗𝓪𝓻𝓶𝓸𝓷 (2.0) (@_DeuceHarmon_) August 1, 2020
VANDERBILT
Official Scholership from @VandyFootball #AnchorDown ⚓️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/btZAkI3wNV— Ty Buchanan (@tybuchanan75) August 1, 2020