Missouri softball head coach Larissa Anderson started off this season with the understanding that the pitching staff needed to be the anchor for this team. After losing much of their offensive firepower and experience in the offseason, the remaining veterans remained in the circle with Jordan Weber and Laurin Krings. Powered by the two veteran arms in the rotation, Anderson expected that this team could compete to host a regional and could even aim to host a super regional.

Now, with just a few crucial weeks remaining in the 2023 season, the Tigers are in danger of missing out on the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2006. In order to keep their hopes alive, the Tigers will have to rely on the performance of Weber and Krings to clean up their game and be the anchors that Anderson expected they would be.

“Right now we're going at it that every single game could be our last game,” Anderson said. “We're just gonna fight. We're gonna fight as hard as we possibly can and whatever happens, happens.”

Up until the past series against North Texas, the Tigers have been one of the worst in close games. Entering the series opener on Friday, Missouri held a 3-8 record in one run games, but managed to turn things around over the weekend against the Mean Green.

“That's kind of how our season's been,” Anderson said. “We just haven't had the ball fall our way. They know they're giving it everything they have and that's all they can do. And you know, sometimes you have to look beyond the field and what they're learning their lifetime lessons from these moments and it's gonna prepare them for the rest of their life going through adversity like this.”

On Friday evening, it took a no-hitter from Krings to preserve 1-0 victory against North Texas. The Tigers got another stellar performance by the combination of Weber and Cierra Harrison on Saturday to cement a 2-1 victory.

Krings put the finishing touches on the series sweep with her second complete game shutout, striking out nine en route to her 11th victory of the season.

The normally unfortunate results of close games has been part of the reason their tournament hopes are so sour at this point in the season, but the momentum of their first four-game winning streak in two months could turn things around in the home stretch of the season.

“We have to win every single game,” Anderson explained. “It's coming down the stretch. I do believe that this win puts us in a good situation to stay above .500. Whatever happens on Selection Sunday, we have no control over that. All we can do is control what we do on the field and how competitive we are.”