PowerMizzou - Mizzou-Vanderbilt football game postponed to Dec. 12

Last week, Missouri found out four days prior to its matchup against LSU that it would host the defending national champions rather than travel to Baton Rouge as a result of Hurricane Delta. Fitting with the theme of 2020, there has been another change of plans this week. The SEC has confirmed PowerMizzou.com's initial report that Vanderbilt will not travel to Missouri as previously scheduled on Saturday, resulting in a postponement of the matchup. Due to COVID-19 infections and subsequent quarantines, the Commodores have fallen below the league threshold of 53 active scholarship players necessary to play a game. They suited up just 56 scholarship players during their loss to South Carolina last weekend as a result of COVID-19 quarantines and injury. The game is tentatively scheduled to be made up on Dec. 12, when the entire league is idle. It is the first SEC football game to be rescheduled due to COVID-19 complications since the league began the season on Sept. 26.

NEWS: The Vanderbilt at Missouri FB game of Oct. 17 is postponed due to positive tests & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the Vanderbilt FB program. The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements. The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 12, 2020

The matchup between Missouri and Vanderbilt, tabbed as the annual Homecoming game for the Tigers, was originally scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and air on SEC Network. Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk said the school will still hold some virtual Homecoming events on Saturday, but the events that intersect with a home football game, such as the Homecoming court, would be moved to the team's next home game, Oct. 31 against Kentucky. Sterk said the SEC anticipated that games would ultimately have to be moved around due to COVID-19 and built some flexibility into the schedule as a result. Sterk said Missouri would still likely be able to reschedule another game this season if need be. Missouri will have another bye week on Nov. 7 and could shift a matchup to that weekend if its opponent has the same bye (Vanderbilt's was scheduled for Oct. 24). In addition, he said games could be played on Dec. 19, the day of the SEC championship game, as long as the game doesn't impact the two division titles. If Missouri has another game pushed to the end of the regular season and one impacts a division championship while the other doesn't, the one with a bearing on who could play in the title game will be contested Dec. 12. That's why the SEC announced that Missouri's matchup against Vanderbilt is "tentatively scheduled" for Dec. 12. "We had set up that Dec. 12 (open) date," Sterk said. "Actually, I think the 19th is even available, if not in the championship game. So those are dates that the league had set up as we set up our schedule, we moved it back, but obviously there are going to be twists and turns."

An unusual season for Eli Drinkwitz and Missouri continues as the Tigers' matchup against Vanderbilt has been postponed. (Mizzou Athletics)