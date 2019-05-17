News More News
South End Zone pictures

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou.com
@GabeDeArmond
Publisher
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.

Pictures of Mizzou's South End zone complex

Ch6itowq5iqzsi0zu60q
A view from the field (Gabe DeArmond)
Xoxcme0bg7pmx2780sfl
Barry Odom's office will have a fireplace (a real one, not a drawing) (Gabe DeArmond)
Ti4tywcblwypyl0npyot
The view from Odom's office (Gabe DeArmond)
Hefnw7bkprbtiphnkwlv
This will be the weight room. It is about double the size of Mizzou's current weight room. (Gabe DeArmond)
Clovpmatmucofwegrx1m
The recovery pool. The facility will also include a 2-lane lap people. (Gabe DeArmond)
D3ir12uxnuhwp1oicses
The view from one of the 16 suites (Gabe DeArmond)
Pjitgx3k0doqvjo93epx
This is the club lounge area. The wooden part represents where a large video screen will be. (Gabe DeArmond)
B2gh5rh46boniziao19m
Missouri's main team meeting room (Gabe DeArmond)
Eqjgelhfpftfpidcemi5
Each locker has digital displays, a safe, a chair and storage (Gabe DeArmond)
U6ghtjf5iqjerwxvaane
The center of the locker room, which is surrounded by four wings of lockers. (Gabe DeArmond)
