2019-05-17
South End Zone pictures
Gabe DeArmond •
PowerMizzou.com
@GabeDeArmond
Publisher
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Pictures of Mizzou's South End zone complex
A view from the field (Gabe DeArmond)
Barry Odom's office will have a fireplace (a real one, not a drawing) (Gabe DeArmond)
The view from Odom's office (Gabe DeArmond)
This will be the weight room. It is about double the size of Mizzou's current weight room. (Gabe DeArmond)
The recovery pool. The facility will also include a 2-lane lap people. (Gabe DeArmond)
The view from one of the 16 suites (Gabe DeArmond)
This is the club lounge area. The wooden part represents where a large video screen will be. (Gabe DeArmond)
Missouri's main team meeting room (Gabe DeArmond)
Each locker has digital displays, a safe, a chair and storage (Gabe DeArmond)
The center of the locker room, which is surrounded by four wings of lockers. (Gabe DeArmond)
