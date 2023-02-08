Missouri will start its approach toward the 2023 campaign with the first day of spring practice in early March. Until then, we will preview the 2023 roster by doing position-by-position previews. Next, is the wide receivers.

The starters: The easiest starter to name on offense is probably Luther Burden III, who dazzled in his first season in Columbia. He had 45 receptions for 375 yards and six touchdowns. He also added two rushing touchdowns. He played the x-receiver spot on the outside primarily because the team had Dominic Lovett and Barrett Banister to play in the slot. Lovett has transferred to Georgia and Banister ran out of eligibility, so Burden will probably transition to being in the slot. Tauskie Dove transferred to Memphis, so that is another opening on this offense and Mekhi Miller may be able to fill that position. Miller was also a true freshman wideout who worked his way into the lineup and seemed to make a play in almost every instance his name was called upon. Miller had eight receptions for 128 yards last season. He has good hands and is a decent route runner. He can fill Dove's role. Theo Wease is a transfer coming in from Oklahoma and he will occupy Burden's role from last season, but could possibly have the deep threat effect Lovett had. Wease recorded 19 catches for 378 yards and four touchdowns last season. His 19.89 yards per catch topped Lovett's 15.1 yards per catch, so he's the last piece to Mizzou's starting wide receiver lineup (on paper). There's a slot receiver, a possession receiver and a deep threat for Mizzou at its disposal.

The backups: The Tigers have the luxury of having a number of wide receivers who could easily be plugged into the lineup at a moment's notice. Dannis Jackson, an Ole Miss transfer, could replace Burden in the lineup whenever Burden is unavailable because the two have similar styles. Neither one is a burner, but they are elusive and shifty in space. Jackson entered the transfer portal in September, so he hasn't played since 2021, but he racked up 12 receptions, 244 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Mookie Cooper will be entering his third season with the Tigers and he's steadily improved each season. He recorded 25 receptions for 297 yards a season ago, and he could be a vertical threat similar to Wease. So, he could spell Wease if the latter is unable to be on the field. Chance Luper missed all of last season with an undisclosed medical issue. His status is still pending, but if he does return he would be a great re-addition on the field for this wide receiver room. In 2021, he recorded 21 receptions for 203 yards and a touchdown. Peanut Houston didn't get much burn in 2022, but he did get an opportunity to show what he could do in the Gasparilla Bowl and he recorded six receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown. He mostly is a depth piece, but he flashed in the bowl game and with Luper's uncertain status he could possibly work his way into the rotation. Storyline to watch for: Last season, Burden and Lovett were the one-two punch at wide receiver. Burden is expected to be the leading receiver, but who will be on the other side of the equation with him? Will Luper participate in spring football? How will the transfer wide receivers fare and where do they fit in? How will former wide receiver and current offensive coordinator Kirby Moore get the best out of the wide receiver room? PowerMizzou prediction: The top six wide receivers are set for the most part. Burden will be the No. 1, as for how wide receivers 2-6 shake out is to be determined. We expect Burden, Miller and Wease to be the starters, but they can be easily substituted. Regardless, Missouri used four receivers regularly last year and at times used five receivers. So, there's more than enough opportunity to go around, especially with the departures of Banister, Dove and Lovett.

