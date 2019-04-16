St. Louis WR Jay Maclin previews Thursday’s decision
Three-star wide receiver Jay Maclin has moved his decision date up from July to this upcoming Thursday, April 18. Three schools are vying to be the one to hear its name called by the St. Louis-area...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news